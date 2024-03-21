In WWE 2K24, Having your wrestler remove the straps might only be a cosmetic change, but it's one that fills you with total adrenaline and makes the game a blast. I mean, who wouldn't want to see their favorite wrestler dial things up to 11 by removing the straps and prepping for war? However, not every new player to the series knows about this feature. Therefore, we created a guide on how to remove the straps in WWE 2K24.
How Do You Remove The Straps In WWE 2K24?
To remove the straps in WWE 2K24, the player must:
- Console/Controller: Hold RT/R2, and then press Down on the D-Pad
- PC Keyboard – Hold 4 + U and then press space
Overall, removing the straps isn't a game-changing move. In fact, it's only a cosmetic change. However, for the actual player behind the controller, it means absolutely everything. If you've ever played WWE 2K with friends, you know how insane these fights get.
Therefore, we recommend saving the removal of straps for when you're ready to dominate. Like the real WWE, you should try to make it as flashy as possible. After all, we want to entertain the fans, even if they are virtual 3D models.
Furthermore, another thing to note is that not every wrestler can remove their strap in the game. Strangely, this feature was actually removed in the last few installments. It hasn't been in a WWE 2K game since 19. Fans wondered why it was removed then, and why only some wrestlers can do it now. Overall, some of the confirmed Wrestlers who can remove their straps include:
- Big E
- Bron Breaker
- Chad Gable
- Julius Creed
- Kurt Angle
- The Undertaker – Main, '03, '09, and '14 variants
Unfortunately, CAWs and several other male wrestlers are unable to remove their straps for unknown reasons. Why it's not the biggest deal, we hope 2K makes this feature more accessible in the future. However, at least it's good to see the feature return. It gives us hope that maybe future installments or updates might include more wrestlers with this cosmetic ability.
Nevertheless, at least removing the straps doesn't provided any sort of stat boost or second-wind type bonus. Otherwise, the wrestlers who could do it would easily be the best in the game. And with a massive roster, the last thing we want is only playing as five or six of them. Nevertheless, we hope to see more wrestlers able to remove their straps and bring the heat in future updates or installments.
Overall, this feature is a small but nice added detail which adds more depth and authenticity to the game. 2K has come a long way over the years in trying to create more authentic sports gaming experiences.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know to remove the straps in WWE 2K24. We hope this guide helped your wrestler exude their awesomeness in a flashy style. Now just make sure to win, or else your character might look silly for all those theatrics.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know to remove the straps in WWE 2K24. We hope this guide helped your wrestler exude their awesomeness in a flashy style. Now just make sure to win, or else your character might look silly for all those theatrics.
For more gaming and WWE content, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly gaming info.