Aaron Judge channels Kobe Bryant after New York clinches playoff berth

Aaron Judge is still stuck with 60 home runs after failing to generate another one Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, but there’s still a big reason for New York Yankees fans to have good sleep, as their team won that game, 5-4. Judge, however, did not seem enthused by the win that also locked the Yankees a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.

Channeling his inner Kobe Bryant, Aaron Judge said that the Yankees know that their mission is not yet complete.

“You can ask anybody in this room. The job’s not finished. We have the ultimate goal of going out there and winning our division,” Aaron Judge said when asked about the Yankees officially securing a playoff berth, via Yankees Videos.

It could be remembered that Kobe Bryant once said “job’s not finished” when asked by reporters why he did not look too excited over the Los Angeles Lakers taking a commanding 2-0 series lead versus the Orlando Magic back in the 2009 NBA Finals. That’s the same energy Aaron Judge has right now, knowing that for all the individual glory he has been relishing this season, it’s what the Yankees can bring home to their fans that will matter the most when it is all said and done.

Interestingly enough, the last time the Yankees won the World Series was in 2009 — the same year that Kobe Bryant and the Lakers got the job done against the Magic, four games to one.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are now on a four-game undefeated streak and will look to extend their run Friday when they sent Gerrit Cole to the mound.