Aaron Judge fakes out entire Yankee Stadium with blast that falls just short

Aaron Judge will have to wait for at least another day to hit his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season.

All eyes were on Judge Thursday night in the New York Yankees’ series opener at home against bitter rivals Boston Red Sox, with baseball fans waiting for the hulking outfielder to finally move into a tie with Roger Maris for the most home runs in a season in American League history. Aaron Judge was so close to doing that in the bottom of the ninth when he looked like he got the 61st home run in the bag off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes but the ball just did not have enough carry for it to go out of the park.

Nevertheless, everyone who saw Aaron Judge hit that ball had a couple of seconds believing that they were about to witness baseball history be made right in front of them. That would have also been a walk-off winner for the Yankees against their archenemy — the perfect way for Judge to tie Maris. The Yankees still came away with a 5-4 win in extra innings thanks to Josh Donaldson’s single in the bottom of the 10th.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 in that game, but he also drew three walks and struck out just once. Even when he’s not hitting baseballs, he is still capable of creating runs for the Yankees.

The Yankees still have a bunch of games left on their schedule, and Aaron Judge could potentially tie and surpass Maris in the same game Friday against Boston.