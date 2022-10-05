There is, perhaps, no greater love in the world than the love of a mother. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s mom, Patty, was feeling in the moments leading up the 6’7 outfielder’s historic 62nd long ball on the season. Maybe it was a combination of anxiety, excitement, and pride.

But when the ball left the park off Judge’s bat in the top of the first inning, one emotion was apparent in her face: beaming joy.

The Yankees’ official Twitter account posted a video of Patty Judge’s reaction to his son’s remarkable feat. Anyone who clicks play will be hard-pressed to say that their hearts didn’t get a warm and fuzzy sensation from seeing her adorable celebration.

Aaron Judge’s mom went through such a rollercoaster of emotions. The look at Aaron Judge’s mom’s face at first was one of pride, as if she was staring into the world and screaming with her eyes, ‘That’s my son.’ And then there was relief. It was as if her mind was melded with her son’s, the thought of finally having gotten that huge monkey off his back having crossed his mother’s mind. Patty Judge, shortly thereafter, couldn’t contain her bliss, exchanging embraces with members of the crowd as everyone erupted into cheers.

What makes this all the more heartwarming is that Aaron Judge was adopted. Patty and Wayne Judge took him in two days after he was born. There has been plenty of unwarranted stigma regarding adoption or regarding being abandoned by one’s biological parents. This is apparent in how such matters are being portrayed in movies and television. But the Judge family loved Aaron as their own and helped mold him into the record-breaker he is today.

And Aaron loves his mother dearly as well. For all the hullabaloo as to whose grasp Judge’s 61st home run ball ended up in, it wound up in the loving arms of his mom.

Here’s #AaronJudge giving the historic No. 61 HR baseball to his mom, Mrs. Patty Judge. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/pw1mVEyBHY — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 29, 2022

It’s moments like these that remind everyone of the things bigger than the scoreboard or the record books. Aaron Judge made a lot of people proud by doing the unthinkable, but perhaps, nothing matters more to him than his mother’s adoration.