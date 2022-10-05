MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge making history with home run 62

Aaron Judge finally did it. After quite a long wait, the New York Yankees star has at last hit home run No. 62 in the 2022 MLB season, sending one deep in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on the road.

Here are some of the best reactions so far from some notable people on Twitter to Aaron Judge’s historic blast.

The New York Yankees stream out of the dugout to meet Aaron Judge at home plate after his 62nd home run. He's dapping up every teammate and coach. The crowd at Globe Life Field is giving him a standing ovation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 5, 2022

THERE IT IS!! NUMBER 62!! AARON JUDGE STANDS ALONE WITH THE 7TH MOST HOME RUNS EVER HIT IN A SINGLE SEASON!! HISTORY!! pic.twitter.com/Fu764YgYzR — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 5, 2022

HISTORY The Aaron Judge Cut-In era is OVER pic.twitter.com/FWBqSbjSc5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2022

So happy to see Aaron Judge hit #62. Great player and a great person. #Yankees #RepBrx — Lou Gulino 🚂 🏃‍♂️ 😷 🇺🇲 💉x4 (@lmgulino) October 5, 2022

That person who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home-run living the life right now — DJ 🤴🏾 (@mindofgoatdj) October 5, 2022

Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! — Roger Maris Jr (@RogerMarisJr) October 5, 2022

Aaron Judge gets thunderous standing ovation as he takes right field. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 5, 2022

a fan jumped over the railing trying to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR that wasn’t close. Hope he’s okpic.twitter.com/lEvZuQ5gtO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2022

The waiting time between Aaron Judge’s 61st home run and his 62nd felt like an eternity, but it finally arrived right in the first inning of New York’s game versus the Rangers.

There were concerns about Aaron Judge running out of enough time to break Maris’ record, as the last home run he hit prior to the Rangers game was on Sep. 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Before that, baseball fans saw Aaron Judge go homer-less in seven consecutive contests after hitting his 60th of the year.

With the record now out of the way, the pressure is completely off the shoulders of Aaron Judge, who can still add to his home run total with at-bats coming up for him Tuesday and with the Yankees still to play their regular-season finale Wednesday.

With or without the record-breaking home run, Aaron Judge has already authored one of the greatest individual seasons ever in the history of Major League Baseball. Even during the long stretches when he was not hitting home runs, he consistently got on base and put the Yankees in positions to score runs. With the record in the bag, Judge can turn his full attention to achieving the ultimate goal with the Yankees which is to bring home a World Series title.