BREAKING: Aaron Judge officially passes Roger Maris with 62nd home run

Aaron Judge has done it. The New York Yankees slugger has officially passed Roger Maris’ franchise and American League record for the most home runs in a single season after he clubbed his 62nd dinger in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Aaron Judge now stands alone in American League home run history. Judge sent the third pitch he saw from Rangers’ right-hander Jesus Tinoco over the left-field wall for the record-breaking 62nd dinger.

The Yankees slugger had endured a tough game in the matinee of the doubleheader, going 1-for-5, and even slamming his helmet in frustration at one point. But it was all worth it for this historic moment.

In what has amounted to an amazing year in so many ways, the Yankees slugger has toppled Roger Maris’ record, one that some thought would never be approached.

Judge has now surpassed two Yankees legends, Babe Ruth and Maris, in his mic-drop contract year moment. Not only does the Linden, California native stand alone in American League home run history, but he is also poised to secure the first MVP trophy of his career- and potentially a Triple Crown.

One can only imagine that the Yankees would have backed up the brinks truck- even more than they were reportedly prepared to– to sign Judge had they known this kind of season was in store for the towering slugger. But they never could have foreseen this.

They never could have foreseen Aaron James Judge etching his name alongside Babe Ruth and Roger Maris in Yankees lore.

All Rise, indeed.