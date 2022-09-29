1 of Blue Jays fans who just missed catching Aaron Judge’s 61st HR is named Frankie Lasagna

Imagine purchasing the correct seat on the left field bleachers of Rogers Centre, the capacity of which is 53,506, in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 61st home run. There are no guarantees you even get an opportunity to catch the ball, but then the opportunity arises — you see the ball carry towards you all the way from Judge’s bat at home plate, and you get excited about the possibilities if you end up catching the historic home run. And then you see the ball elude your outstretched glove and ricochet in front of the left field wall and into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen. That’s the story of Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna’s life.

There will be tons of hullabaloo about the comedic possibilities of Frankie Lasagna’s name, but he’s not going to find anything to laugh about the biggest whiff he’ll ever have in his life for the foreseeable future. Lasagna will forever rue the fact that he just wasn’t fast enough to catch Judge’s home run that had an insane exit velocity of 117.4 mph, the hardest hit homer of the season, according to Statcast.

“Two more feet and I would have had it,” Lasagna said. “I needed a fishing net and I would have got it.”

Lasagna’s whiff could be seen in the video below (he is the one wearing the powder blue Blue Jays jersey who ends up putting his hands on his head in disbelief):

Frankie Lasagna missed out on what would have been a gigantic payday, which would have been a big boon for his business which is, interestingly enough, an Italian restaurant named Terrazza. The second-hand heartbreak is real, as Lasagna did all the things right, including wear a baseball glove to a game, something he said he would never do in another circumstance. Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way you hoped they would.

At the end of the day, it was Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann who retrieved the historic baseball, which prompted divorce and retirement jokes from his wife. At least someone in the Blue Jays organization will be happy despite the 8-3 loss they suffered against Aaron Judge and the AL East champions Yankees. Judge could now set his sights on home run 62 with seven games left in the season.