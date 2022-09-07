The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back

Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees since the All-Star break, and that continued on Tuesday when it was announced they were sending Anthony Rizzo to the injured list. Rizzo had been dealing with a back injury recently, so while it’s not entirely surprising, it is a bit of a letdown considering how important Rizzo has become for New York. That said, the Anthony Rizzo injury isn’t actually what initially seemed — at least not the reason he’s headed to the injured list.

While many assumed it was Rizzo’s back injury that resulted in his untimely trip to the injured list, that ended up not being the case. Rizzo was sent to the injured list because he’s been dealing with some pretty bad headaches. This is probably even more concerning than his initial back woes, as this may result in a longer stint on the injured list for Rizzo.

To be clear, Anthony Rizzo is heading to the IL due to having headaches. He is undergoing more tests, per Boone. There is no confirmation whether the headaches are a result of the epidural Rizzo received for his back issues. — Justin Shackil (@JustinShackil) September 6, 2022

Whereas a back issue is a bit more solvable, headaches are a very strange reason for Anthony Rizzo to head to the injured list. The fact that he also required a trip to the injured list over this is also mightily concerning. Maybe the epidural he got for his back injury is causing this, but if it’s not, that would be a pretty big issue for the Yankees.

On the diamond, this is another issue the Yankees are going to have to try to overcome in their woeful second half of the season. New York is barely hanging onto their lead atop the American League East, and losing one of their best sluggers in Rizzo certainly won’t help.

Hopefully, the Anthony Rizzo injury will be something he is quickly able to overcome, but the initial update doesn’t sound too encouraging. The New York Yankees may need to be prepared to be without Rizzo for an extended period of time.