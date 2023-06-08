The New York Yankees have been labeled as “The Evil Empire” over the years, but don't tell that to Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, who has come back from cancer — Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma — to pitch successfully for the South Siders.

We are proud to donate $10,000 to @MSKCancerCenter in honor of Liam Hendriks striking out cancer 💚 Liam has also announced he will be matching the donation with a $10,000 donation of his own 👏 pic.twitter.com/jcJxHaCHrc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 8, 2023

The White Sox organization and Hendriks' teammates have been quite supportive of the team's closer, but the Yankees have also reached out to the reliever. The Yankees have made a $10,000 donation in Hendriks' name to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Clearly touched by the gesture from the Bronx Bombers, Hendriks will match the $10,000 donation to the elite cancer research center.

The Yankees and White Sox are playing in a mid-week series at Yankee Stadium. The White Sox defeated the Yankees in the series opener, and after the second game of the series was postponed due to poor air quality resulting from the Canadian wildfires in Northern Ontario and Quebec, the two teams are meeting in a doubleheader Thursday.

Chicago is attempting to turn its season around after a miserable start. The White Sox brought a four-game winning streak into the doubleheader.

The team's winning ways appear to have come in lock step with Hendriks' return to the bullpen. Hendriks picked up his first save since his return in Tuesday night's 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

In that game, Liam Hendriks gave up a home run to Josh Donaldson that woke up the Yankee Stadium crowd. After that blast, the Yankees rooters turned up the volume before before Hendriks retired three consecutive hitters on ground balls to end the game.