With New York still being affected by smoke from the Canadian wildfires, MLB is monitoring the environmental conditions ahead of the New York Yankees game versus the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, per Jon Morosi.

“UPDATE: @MLB officials are tracking environmental conditions in New York ahead of the Yankees-White Sox game. League officials are in communication with medical and weather experts. As of now, first pitch remains scheduled for just after 7 pm ET on @MLBNetwork,” Morosi wrote on Twitter.

This is the scene inside Yankee Stadium right now due to the wildfires in Canada 😯 (via @eboland11, h/t @overtime)pic.twitter.com/3NXwHejOwB — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) June 7, 2023

The smoke impacted the game on Tuesday as well, with Yankee Stadium being shrouded with smoke. There are currently wildfires in Quebec which led to the smoky conditions.

Player safety is what is most important. The same can be said for the safety of the fans. MLB will postpone the game if the league determines that the conditions in New York are unsafe. For now, as Morosi stated, first pitch is still scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

The Yankees and White Sox played their game on Tuesday amid the smoke, with Chicago winning 3-2. One has to wonder if the Yankees' offense was negatively impacted by the conditions, as they recorded only three hits in the game. However, the White Sox were still able to tally seven hits despite the circumstances.

If Wednesday's game is played, the Yankees will try to bounce back with Randy Vasquez (0-1, 3.86) on the mound. Meanwhile, the White Sox will give the ball to Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55).

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the game's status as they are made available.