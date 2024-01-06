The platform has given Zack Snyder his own profile icon, typically reserved for Netflix's series and a first for any director on the platform.

The partnership between Netflix and Zack Snyder has proven to be a fruitful one for both sides, especially with the release of Rebel Moon Part One to close out 2023. To commemorate the partnership, Netflix has given the director a unique distinction on the service that will allow users to reflect their love of Snyder's work.

Netflix confirmed on X that a Zack Snyder profile icon will be available for use on the platform by users going forward. It makes Snyder the first director to receive a profile icon, most of which are cartoons, show and film titles, quotes, and characters from various Netflix-owned series.

Zack Snyder is already iconic. Being the first director to get his own profile icon only makes it more true. pic.twitter.com/MYviJGeuc2 — Netflix (@netflix) January 5, 2024

It is a small show of gratitude by Netflix toward a director who has delivered consistent hits for the platform since Snyder's first Netflix-backed film, 2021's Army of the Dead. The film quickly became one of the top-streamed films on Netflix after its release, with the reported viewing hours for its first month out totaling around 186 million.

The film spawned a sequel, Army of Thieves, produced by Snyder while a sequel, titled Planet of the Dead, has reportedly been in development since 2021.

Rebel Moon is the partnerships' most recent success story as Part One: A Child of Fire became the most-viewed English-language film on the platform within days of its December 22 release. Part Two: The Scargiver is already scheduled for an April 19, 2024, release while extended R-rated cuts of Rebel Moon will release on Netflix later in 2024.

In addition, multiple other projects are reportedly in the works to grow Rebel Moon as a franchise including multiple video games, comics, and a novelization of the films. The most pertinent to the platform, though, will be an animated prequel series that will delve deeper into the history of Rebel Moon's universe.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is available to stream on Netflix.