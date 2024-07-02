Will there ever be as unique of a role for Mia Goth as Pearl and Maxine in MaXXXine?

You're missing out if you haven't watched the X movies before the upcoming Ti West-written film. The slasher films started with X, then moved on to Pearl, and now MaXXXine is about to land in theaters. They all pay homage to the classic horror genre with gritty photography, technicolor, and shaky camera shots. Plus, not to mention, they're pretty damn gory.

The star of all of them is Mia Goth, who plays Maxine (Max) Minx and Pearl. She's a memorable character with distinct features, like her expressive facial expressions, making her a standout star. And it's not just audiences who find her a unique role that's a bit untypical on the screen. The actress is very fond of the parts she's played in the X series and talked about them recently with THR.

Mia Goth opens up about starring as Pearl and in MaXXXine

“The work has given me a whole new level of confidence that I hadn't had before,” the actress said. “It changed me forever.”

“I don't know if I'll ever have another role quite like Pearl again,” she added. “I feel very grateful because many actors go for an entire career and never have that sort of platform. It showed me that I can listen to my gut, to my intuition and follow what feels right to me. Because when I'm given the space, and the setting is right and I feel comfortable in that sort of environment, it really can potentially create an environment where as a performer I can blossom.”

The director, West, said that we're in for a special treat with the final film of the 3-part franchise. “MaXXXine is different than other movies, “he noted. “It's a very fun movie and I think people are really stoked to see her in a new way from the other movies. She's a completely fearless actor, and when we made X, that's what I was looking for and what we found [in Mia].”

Goth was all about the hectic work schedule of putting the films together one after the other.

“We ended up making these other movies back to back after X in the craziest of circumstances, and she was game for it from the very beginning,” the director added. “She's just the right collaborator to play, and she knows this character inside and out. That's why people are relating to it so much because the way she's portraying it is so authentic.”

As for what the final film is about, A24's website states: “In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.”

So, check out Mia Goth in MaXXXine, which opens in theaters on Friday, July 5.