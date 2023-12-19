Do you know kung fu?

Warrior is not coming back for season four on Max, Deadline reported.

However, the three seasons already existing has found a new home in Netflix in a co-exclusive deal with Max. The series is set to premiere on Netflix in February 2024. If it finds success there, the streaming platform could order a fourth season, sources told the entertainment website exclusively.

The series is based on legendary martial artist Bruce Lee's original concept and treatment.

Warrior: Is the third home the lucky charm?

Netflix will be Warrior's third home. When it premiered in 2019, it ran on Cinemax for two seasons. In 2020, Cinemax announced that it was opting out of showing original series. Warner Bros.' Max then picked up the series for its third season in 2021. Warrior's season three premiered this summer and ended on Aug. 17.

Series creator said in an exclusive statement to Deadline, “Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.”

Executive producer and Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee, added, “If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!”

The show stars Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Jason Tobin, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos and Joe Taslim.

The Warrior and the Tong

The series is set during the Tong Wars in 1870s San Francisco. The story follows Ah Sahm (Koji), a martial arts prodigy who travels from China to America to look for his sister Toy (Cheng). He ends up being sold to one of the most powerful tongs in Chinatown.

The Tong Wars began in the late 19th century among rival Chinese tong factions. A tong is an organization founded by Chinese immigrants in the United States. In Chinese, the word means a hall or a gathering place. They are sometimes described as secret societies often tied to criminal activity.

Tong wars are usually started due to inter-gang grievances that range from publicly embarrassing a member to full on murder of a rival. Each tong had paid soldiers, known in Cantonese as boo how doy, who essentially patrolled the alleys and streets of Chinatown that an certain organization controlled.

While the Chinatown police, missionaries, the courts and even the Chinese community itself tried to stop the fighting, it was the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco that put an end to the Tong Wars. The earthquake destroyed much of the brothels, gambling dens and opium houses that served as the main income of the gangs so they ended up abandoning the old Chinatown.

If Netflix ends up ordering a fourth season, it could very well set the stage for the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. The tongs may branch out of San Francisco and settle in other California cities, if the show follows history.

However, the show's cast have been released from their contracts so it may prove difficult to get them back together. Series star Koji already has major roles Gangs of London as well as the upcoming movie Sixteen.