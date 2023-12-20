The Rebel Moon director's cut is a 'completely different' movie, said Zack Snyder.

A “completely different” director's cut

Rebel Moon is out in theaters now and will be released on Netflix on December 21. However, an extended R-rated version of the film will be released by the streaming service down the line.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Snyder teased his director's cut of Rebel Moon. He called it an “alternate reality” version of his sci-fi epic. And while he always envisioned his film as an R-rated adventure, a film of this “sort of scale and cost, [I'm] not 100% responsible to have that demand.”

So Snyder complied and made the PG-13 cut that is in theaters now. Netflix then allowed Snyder to also make an R-rated cut which he billed as the “fully-realized, weirdo, heavy metal, bizzaro-land movie.”

Rebel Moon is the first of a two-part sci-fi epic. Part two will be released in April 2024. Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and Ray Fisher star in the film.

Zack Snyder's early credits include a remake of Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, and Sucker Punch. He'd then pivot to spearheading the DCEU, which is about the conclude with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Snyder directed the inaugural film, Man of Steel, its follow-up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (before Joss Whedon took over).

Since leaving the DCEU, Snyder began a collaborative relationship with Netflix. He first created, co-wrote, produced, and directed Army of the Dead for the streaming service. It spawned another film that he helped develop. Now, with Rebel Moon, Snyder once again hopes to kick off a franchise for Netflix.