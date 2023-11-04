Rebel Moon's list of spin-off projects continues to grow as Zack Snyder shares plans for the universe outside the Netflix films.

Netflix and Zack Snyder haven't been shy about its plans for the director's Rebel Moon universe beyond the two upcoming films, which will now include an animated series to give audiences a deeper look into the fantasy sci-fi world.

Snyder spoke about his upcoming sci-fi fantasy epic in a new interview with Total Film, via GamesRadar, and how expansive the plans he has in place for it are. He revealed there are more projects in place to deepen the mythology for the universe he's helped foster, including a narrative podcast and animated comic series. The big one, though, was a planned animated series that takes place before the two upcoming films, according to GamesRadar.

“I’m the gatekeeper for what’s possible,” Snyder told Total Film. “I’m the only one who knows where the whole story is going, and I do have it mapped all the way.”

An animated series for Zack Snyder’s ‘REBEL MOON’ is officially in the works. (Via: https://t.co/qPdcurJ6Vv) pic.twitter.com/g5X10ZUzk6 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 3, 2023

The animated series, animated comic, and podcast join a growing roster of Rebel Moon-related projects in the works across various forms of media beyond film, including a novelization and prequel comic.

Two video games were previously announced as being in-development, with one being a four-player action game from developer Super Evil Megacorp for the Netflix Games platform. The other game will reportedly be an RPG, though it is not known what developer is working on the game.

The universe reportedly has a massive timeline to play with, according to Snyder's co-writer Kurt Johnstad, constructed by the director and a writer's room dedicated to Rebel Moon. Johnstad said the universe's “timeline goes back 800 years” before the events of the films, giving them plenty of ground to play with when exploring other narrative projects.

All this reflects the relationship between Snyder and Netflix since the streaming giant picked up the distribution rights for his last film, Army of the Dead. The film ended up being a hit on the streaming service, ending 2021 as one of the platform's most-watched films of the year. A sequel is reportedly in development while a prequel spin-off, Army of Thieves, also released in 2021.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is scheduled to release on Netflix December 15, 2023. Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver is scheduled to release on Netflix April 19, 2024.