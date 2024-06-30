Check out our top picks for the best JRPG games on the Steam Summer Sale 2024.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – 30% off

Description: A grand adventure in the skies awaits! Form a party of four from a diverse roster of skyfarers and slash—or shoot or hex—your way to victory against treacherous foes in this action RPG. Take on quests solo or with the help of others in up to 4-player co-op play!

We gave Granblue Fantasy: Relink a 9/10 on our review, and it's 100% worth it considering the discount. Whether you're a long-time fan of the game from the mobile browser version or discovered it through Granblue Fantasy Versus, GBF Relink offers a fresh perspective and a new story set in this fantastical world.

The ensemble, with protagonist Gran or Djeeta, Lyria, Rosetta, Rackam, Io and more has amazing synergy and the banter is nice to listen to as you explore the various areas. The battle is also worthy of praise, with its roster consisting of over a dozen characters (and is still growing!) all distinct in gameplay and fighting styles. With a whole world and a lot of characters, there's guaranteed something for you to fall in love with.

Persona 3 Reload – 30% off

Description: Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era with cutting-edge graphics and gameplay.

Persona 3 Reload is the remake of the JRPG classic. It stays faithful to the original game story-wise, but it features improvements and quality-of-life optimizations that the series has learned from, especially Persona 5. With the upcoming release of the final wave of the DLC that includes Episode Aigis: The Answer, this is the perfect time to pick up Persona 3 Reload.

P3R only has one ending, but you're still guaranteed at least a hundred hours of playtime. Even at that point, you would not have gotten to experience 100% of what this game has to offer.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – 50% off

Description: Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER operative, descends on the mako-powered city of Midgar. The world of the timeless classic FINAL FANTASY VII is reborn, using cutting-edge graphics technology, a new battle system and an additional adventure featuring Yuffie Kisaragi.

When you think of Final Fantasy, Cloud Strife and his crew would always be the first thing that comes to mind. With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: INTERGRADE on Steam, PC players will now have access to the world of Gaia and be able to experience a modern reimagining of a Final Fantasy classic. Complete with a revamped Active Turn-Based system and stunning new models and graphics, the game is set to impress new players and delight returning fans of the original.

The game also features the INTERGRADE DLC, allowing you to play as the striking ninja from Wutai, Yuffie Kisaragi. She arrives in Midgar to complete a mission critical to aiding Wutai in the upcoming war against Shinra.

It's also a good idea to get the first game in the Remake trilogy now to be well-prepared by the time the second game, Rebirth, hits PCs and other platforms.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 30% off

Description: Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, together. Enough said.

Only released earlier this year, this is a good time to pick up Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth if you haven't had the chance to yet.

NieR:Automata™ – 60% off

Description: NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

Nier:Automata has become one of the most iconic and memorable JRPGS to be released in this generation. A masterpiece of a game that has it all: Great combat, stunning visuals, and a soundtrack that has garnered multiple awards on its release.

Humanity is on its last legs and has fled to the moon, and it’s up to 2B and 9S, and the other androids from the elite military force YoRHa, to fight against the machines that have taken over Earth. Nier: Automata offers a unique blend of action-packed combat and exploration. Go through missions, explore what’s become of Earth in the wake of the machines’ takeover, and learn about what it truly means to be human in Nier:Automata.

KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- – 31% off

Description: KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- is an HD remastered collection of 6 unforgettable KINGDOM HEARTS experiences. Take up your Keyblade to save the Disney worlds from darkness.

Ever wondered what it would be like to play alongside your favorite Disney characters? Well now you can with the Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5 +2.5 REMIX- release on Steam. This collection brings together all the nostalgic Kingdom Hearts classics in one convenient package for easy access.

The HD Remix collection contains all of these games:

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded

Experience what it feels like being a Keyblade Warrior as you play as Sora, alongside with Donald and Goofy as your allies. Befriend your favorite Disney characters, explore various fantastical worlds, and let your heart be your guiding key.

All three Kingdom Hearts games are part of the Integrum Masterpiece package on Steam which will net you more savings if you are planning to get them.

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 31% off

The final fight against Xehanort and his Seekers of Darkness is coming, and the Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue prepares us for the story and shows us how our familiar Keyblade Warriors are gearing up for the fight.

Sora and Riku in Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance are tasked with the Mark of Mastery exam in order to become fully-fledged Keyblade Masters, and while all of that is happening, we also get a glimpse of Aqua’s point of view as she traverses through the Realm of Darkness in Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep 0.2 -A Fragmentary Passage-. Players can also educate themselves on the history of the first Keyblade Warriors with KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover, a short episode that tells the story of the first factions of Keyblade Warriors that were part of the first Keyblade War.

All three Kingdom Hearts games are part of the Integrum Masterpiece package on Steam which will net you more savings if you are planning to get them.

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) – 31% off

Description: KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) brings one chapter of the series to a close. Travel to exciting new Disney and Pixar worlds, and prepare for the final showdown.

The war against Xehanort and his Seekers of Darkness is upon us, and it’s up to Sora and the crew to gather the seven Guardians of Light to keep Kingdom Hearts and all the worlds safe from the bad guys. Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they save multiple Disney worlds from the forces of Darkness and fully prepare themselves for the final battle. Enter familiar locations like Arendelle, Corona, and San Fransokyo and fight alongside your friends as you ready yourselves to save Kingdom Hearts.

The game also includes the Re:MIND DLC, where players can now have the other Guardians of Light’s perspective during the battle against Xehanort. Play as various characters like Riku and King Mickey as you save the world from getting consumed by Darkness.

All three Kingdom Hearts games are part of the Integrum Masterpiece package on Steam which will net you more savings if you are planning to get them.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 40% off

Description: ERASE YOUR PAST TO PROTECT YOUR FUTURE Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

The story of Like a Dragon Gaiden takes place in the summer of 2018. Former series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu is now living in hiding under the codename “Joryu”. He is the 100th disciple of the Daidoji temple and carries out missions for the Daidoji faction. One day, a mysterious suited man approaches him and gives him a mission to escort “a certain individual.” What follows is a series of events that could potentially change the course of his life as a hidden man.

The game will act as a bridge between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. It will introduce Kiryu to newcomers to the series who learned about him through Yakuza: Like a Dragon. For older players, the game will explain the circumstances leading up to Kiryu’s appearance in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and set him up for Infinite Wealth.

Persona® 5 Strikers – 70% off

Description: Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!

Ever felt like calling up Personas but also felt like battling through multiple hordes of enemies like one would in a Musou game? Well, with Persona 5 Strikers, you won’t ever need to worry about that.

Join the Phantom Thieves on their unusual summer vacation as they fight their way through multiple locations in Japan. Who said road trips always have to be peaceful, right? Palaces are now back, and it's up to the Phantom Thieves to destroy them again for good. Hack away hordes of shadows, gain new personas, and defeat the menaces of society before they capture everyone’s hearts.

In our review, we gave Persona 5 Strikers a 9/10.