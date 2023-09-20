Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, or Yakuza 8, revealed its release date on the Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit Summer 2023 Livestream. Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu unite in Hawaii in this sequel!

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Release Date: January 26th, 2024

“Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific.”

Players can enjoy Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (aka Yakuza 8) on January 26th, 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows on Steam.

The game features dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles with an emphasis on freedom – anything goes! You can also enjoy your time by experiencing the new jobs, in-depth customization, and plenty of ways to make your characters form the strongest party possible. Set in Hawaii, this is the first time in the Yakuza series where the protagonists touch overseas soil. The Japan setting still remains with Yokohama’s Isezaki Ijincho.

Players can pre-order Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth now to get the Hero’s Booster and Special Job Bundle.

Hero’s Booster Pack

This pack allows you to increase your party members’ level and job rank by 1.

Includes: Leveling Set (Small) x 1 Gearworks Crafting Set (Small) x 1 Job Leveling Set (Small) x 1

These consumable items grant enough EXP to raise a character’s level by 1 and enough Job EXP to raise the rank of the corresponding job by 1.

Please note that these items only grant as much EXP as needed and are therefore of greatest benefit when characters are their furthest from a level or rank up.

These items cannot be used by characters who have reached their maximum level or job rank.

Special Job Set

This set contains the special jobs of Linebacker and Tennis Ace. Male Job: Linebacker will be available to all male party members. Female Job: Tennis Ace will be available to all female party members.

To unlock the Linebacker job, Kasuga’s Confidence must be level 6 or higher.

To unlock the Tennis Ace job, Kasuga’s Charisma must be level 6 or higher.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Story

“Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a dramatic RPG that depicts the series’ most compelling tale to date. Two beloved characters take the spotlight as dual protagonists in this adventure—Ichiban Kasuga, who has hit rock bottom once again, and Kazuma Kiryu, who faces one final battle as he enters his twilight years.”

Along with the RGG Summit Summer 2023 Livestream, a 10-minute Story Trailer was revealed for Yakuza 8. The main cast was revealed to include Jo Sawashiro, Yu Nanba, Eiji Mitamura, Eric Tomizawa, Masumi Arakawa, and Mastaka Ebina, apart from the two protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Gameplay

“Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Adapt your party’s skills to the situation with outlandish jobs and customizations to strategically subdue enemies with over-the-top moves.”

The over-the-top street brawl returns in Yakuza 8, now mixed with the exciting Hawaii-exclusive jobs! There are also activities and minigames like Crazy Delivery, Karaoke, Miss Match, and more!

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth or Yakuza 8, releases on January 26th, 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows on Steam.