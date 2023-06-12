Persona 5 Tactica was revealed in the Xbox Games Showcase! Check out the Persona 5 Tactica Release Date, Gameplay, and Story here.

Persona 5 Tactica Release Date: November 17, 2023

The newest addition to the Persona series, Persona 5 Tactica, will release on November 17, 2023. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

The trailer and release date was leaked a few days before it was officially revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, and the name “P5T” was spotted weeks earlier by some eagle-eyed members of the community who noticed that the domain name P5T.jp was registered.

Persona 5 Tactica features an identical art style to the Persona Q games and the gameplay is that of a tactical RPG instead of the turn-based RPG that is the bloodline of the mainline series. The trailer showed new characters, both allies and enemies, as well as new environments and UI.

Persona 5 Tactica Gameplay

The battle itself takes place in a grid, with Persona 5 Tactica being a tactical RPG as its name suggests. The main context of the characters remain largely the same, with each member of the Phantom Thieves (and their new ally) having a unique persona with a certain set of elemental offensive abilities, defensive abilities, buffs, and debuffs to help the party.

The official website also reveals the return of the “1MORE” gameplay aspect, where certain actions would allow a character to attack twice in a row, as well as “Baton Touch” where this extra turn can instead be given to a different party member. The All-Out Attack is changed to a feature called “Tribangle,” involving three party members as they attack everything inside the triangle that is formed by their positions on the grid.

Persona 5 Tactica Story

The official website also has a blurb that provides the setting for Persona 5 Tactica. Here it is below, translated from Japanese.

“The members of the ‘Phantom Thieves of Hearts' gathered at LeBlanc on a snowy day near the graduation ceremony.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Suddenly, there is a big tremor and something strange happens in the store, and the usual door of LeBlanc begins to glow with a suspicious light. Despite their caution, they open the door to find themselves in a strange world they have never seen before.

It was a world unlike any other. A mysterious cityscape reminiscent of medieval Europe unfolds, and Joker and his friends are attacked by a mysterious armed group. At that time, a person who calls herself ‘Revolutionary Elle' saves them from their predicament. Will the Phantom Thieves accept her offer of ‘cooperation in the name of revolution' ?.”

Elle also has her own description on the website that reads:

“[Elle is] a girl who saved Joker who was attacked in the other world. She's not good at thinking about details and acts impulsively at times, but she is the leader of the ‘Revolutionary Army' for her initiative and energetic personality. In order to accomplish the revolution, Elle proposes a deal with the Phantom Thieves.”

Persona 5 Tactica Other Details

Persona 5 Tactica comes in two editions, the normal edition and Deluxe edition.

The normal edition will contain the base game, while the Deluxe Edition will come with the following DLC on top:

Additional Episode: Repaint Your Heart

Persona Pack: Raoul & Picaro Personas

3-Weapon Thief Pack

Players who preorder will get the following content: