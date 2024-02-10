Here are three veterans the Warriors can sign for the rest of the season.

Golden State Warriors fans probably expected the team to make a move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, especially with the way the Warriors have struggled through much of the season. Golden State reportedly tried to make a run at Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso and now Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk, but obviously, no deals materialized. Instead, the front office settled for a second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran Cory Joseph and cash considerations. The Joseph trade opened up another roster spot for the Warriors and the front office has a chance to fill that through the buyout market.

Golden State has until February 22nd to fill the vacant 14th roster spot. But they are reportedly not in a hurry to do so. Anthony Slater of The Athletic laid out the Warriors' plans.

“It opens up an extra roster spot for the Warriors, who have the 14th and 15th vacant,” Slater wrote. “Don’t expect them to fill the 15th until the final day of the regular season. Don’t expect them to fill the 14th until after the All-Star break. They can keep it open for two weeks and save a chunk more cash.”

There is a good chance that Golden State will convert Lester Quiñones' two-way contract into a standard deal. He has been on the Warriors' active roster for 24 games this season, which means he has 26 eligible games to go as a two-way player. With that, the Dubs could go after a veteran on the buyout market right now, and sign Quiñones later in the season.

Golden State has received solid production from its end-of-bench guys as of late, so whoever it adds in the buyout market will likely serve as an insurance blanket in case of injury. Nonetheless, here here are three buyout options the Warriors can look into.

Perhaps a reunion could be on the cards for the Warriors, if former player Otto Porter Jr. finds himself available on the buyout market. The Toronto Raptors traded Porter to the Utah Jazz in the Kelly Olynyk deal. There is still no news on whether the Jazz will buy Porter out. But if they do, Golden State should try to bring him back to add more frontcourt depth to the team.

Porter had the best year of his career when he played for the Warriors in 2022. He wasn't a big producer by any kind, but he played a significant role in helping Golden State return to the mountaintop and win its fourth championship over the past decade.

Porter left the Warriors in free agency after receiving a two-year $12.3 million offer from the Raptors — a deal the salary-capped Warriors couldn't match. Since then, however, the 30-year-old has appeared in just 23 games over the last couple of seasons due to various injuries.

The Warriors were lucky that Porter, who also struggled with injuries prior to coming to the Bay Area, had a healthy campaign. He played 63 games (and started in 15) during the regular season with averages of 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds with efficient 46/37/80 shooting splits. He appeared in 19 games during the postseason, logging nearly 20 minutes per game and even started the last three games of the NBA Finals.

Porter likely won't have as significant of a role should a reunion happen this season due to the emergence of guys like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. But he could provide a morale boost for this franchise and help bring back the vibes from their 2022 NBA championship run.

The Dallas Mavericks traded Seth Curry in the PJ Washington deal to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline. Charlotte is embracing a youth movement, so the 33-year-old could wind up available on the market in case the Hornets buy him out.

Seth Curry, however, has gone on record he doesn't want to play with his big brother Stephen Curry. Perhaps that might change now that he is on the downside of his career.

Curry has appeared in just 36 games for the Mavs this season and logged just over 13 minutes per game. He may not get much playing time given logjam in the Warriors' backcourt, but he could still offer efficient shooting if ever his number gets called.

The Warriors could always use more size in the frontcourt and Robin Lopez could be a solid veteran pickup for this ball club. The Milwaukee Bucks traded Lopez to the Sacramento Kings and was eventually waived.

The 35-year-old appeared in 16 games for the Bucks this season and averaged just over four minutes a night. While he likely won't play a role, the Warriors could use him as an insurance option in case one of their centers go down.