The Warriors shipped Cory Joseph out and kept Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly trading Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a second-round pick and cash ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

While the Warriors did move Cory Joseph ahead of the deadline, Andrew Wiggins is remaining with the team, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

There has been much speculation in regards to what the Warriors were going to do ahead of the deadline, and now we know. Cory Joseph, who had played 26 games, averaging 2.4 points for the Warriors this year, is on the way out. There was a lot of speculation in regards to Andrew Wiggins' future with the team, but he remains and will try to help the Warriors make the playoffs.

Joseph joins a Pacers team that is hopeful to make a playoff run this year with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way. This was his first season with Golden State, and he will not complete the season there. Joseph brings a veteran presence to a Pacers team that is good, but mostly young. He could be a valuable person for younger players to lean on this spring.

For Wiggins, he stays in the spot that he played the best basketball in his career. It has not gone to plan for Wiggins and the Warriors as a whole this year, but the team is still intact and trying to make a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In tournament, and make the playoffs from there.