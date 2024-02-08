Golden State balked at the asking price.

The Golden State Warriors made a move at the trade deadline, sending Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers, but they reportedly were engaged with the Chicago Bulls in talks surrounding Alex Caruso, per NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls insider K.C. Johnson:

“In exploratory trade talks with the Golden State Warriors centered on Caruso, league sources said the Bulls inquired about Jonathan Kuminga's availability. That was rebuffed, and the Bulls made clear in talks with all teams that they didn't want to trade Caruso, especially for a package on perhaps other young pieces like Moses Moody.”

It's no surprise that the Warriors would be interested in the Bulls guard. Caruso is one of the better defensive guards in the league and would be valuable for a Golden State team that is trying to jump-start its season as it approaches the All-Star break.

But the Bulls clearly value Caruso highly and would need to have received a knockout offer in order to consider trading him. While Moody has room to grow, Kuminga is a guy that has shown flashes of star potential this season for the Warriors. With neither team willing to take the big swing, the conversations fizzled out.

Last week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Kuminga's recent breakout.

“This last month, I think he’s really broken through and it’s just been amazing to watch because it’s been two-and-a-half years of a lot of ups and downs, and he’s stayed with it the whole time,” Kerr said, per ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “I’m just so impressed with what he’s done. He’s really becoming a hell of a player.”

The Warriors and the Bulls will play each other on March 7.