The New York Yankees picked up a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, and the biggest hit of the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Giancarlo Stanton hit a long two-run home run to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. The blast was the 400th of Stanton's career, and the winning pitcher from Tuesday, Gerrit Cole, reflected on Stanton's career and facing him back when they were on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins.

“What a blessing it is for me to have played against such a wonderful talent, and now be on the same side,” Gerrit Cole said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “He's a true professional in how he goes about his business and what he brings to the park every single day. He just totally redeemed himself tonight, getting me that win.”

Cole told a story from back in 2013, when he was a rookie with the Pirates, and during batting practice in Miami he was chatting with Stanton about their Sourthern California roots. Stanton made a request to Cole for his start that was upcoming.

“Could you just give me a fastball down the middle tomorrow?” Stanton said to Cole, according to Hoch. “I'm just going to go the other way. I need to find my swing.”

Cole nodded and gave him a fastball in the game, which Stanton crushed for a home run.

Stanton's 400th home run was crushed over the bullpen and into the left field bleachers at Yankee Stadium. Cole yelled “Get up!” but later laughed at himself, as the ball needed no help getting out, according to Hoch.

The Yankees won their fourth game in a row, brining them back to .500 at 69-69. The infusion of youth with players like Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza has helped, even though Tuesday's victory was mostly due to the veterans.

While the playoffs still remain a long shot sitting 7.5 games out of a wild card spot, the Yankees look to close out the season strong in September.