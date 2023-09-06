New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton joined an exclusive home run club during Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stanton clubbed a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning, which not only gave the Yankees a two-run lead over the Tigers but was also the 400th home run of his career. Stanton earned a curtain call and a roar from the Yankee Stadium crowd after reaching the impressive milestone.

A 451-ft blast for Home Run No. 4⃣0⃣0⃣@Giancarlo818 💪 pic.twitter.com/fXgulppxh2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 6, 2023

Stanton is the fourth-fastest player in MLB history to hit 400 home runs, behind only the likes of Mark McGuire, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez. He accomplished the feat faster than former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols.

That is some good company, as each of those players are either in the Hall of Fame or have an excellent case to be there.

It's been a bit of a tough season for Stanton, whose .723 OPS at the time of print pales in comparison to the .881 mark he has posted in his career.

Injuries have certainly taken their toll on the hulking slugger during his Yankees career- and this season- as he was sidelined for nearly two months due to a hamstring issue.

But Stanton, who homered against the Houston Astros this past Friday, seems to be slowly finding his power stroke.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have quietly been playing much better baseball since calling up some of their top prospects from the minors with their postseason chances looking bleak.

The Yankees swept the playoff-bound Astros and is 7-3 in its last 10 games. With a lead over the Tigers, the Yankees could keep the good times rolling, which would put a bow on a historic night for Giancarlo Stanton.