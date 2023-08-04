AEW Fight Forever entered the wrestling video game scene earlier this summer. Yuke's also returns to the wring after not developing a wrestling game since 2018. While AEW Fight Forever received generally mixed reviews, it did well enough in terms of sales. Whether or not we'll get another AEW game remains to be seen, but it seems likely, considering the growth and interest in the young league.

The developers themselves, including AEW legend Kenny Omega, stated how they're looking to improve the game by listening to fan feedback.

AEW: Fight Forever celebrated its one-month launch anniversary last Saturday! On behalf of the teams at @AEW and @THQNordic, we wanted to extend a THANK YOU FOR PLAYING to our passionate community. Your FUN is our TOP priority and we're listening to all of the feedback you've… — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 1, 2023

While it may not be up to par with 2K's WWE2K series, AEW Fight Forever is really only a few improvements away from taking on the wrestling behemoth. Here are five things we believe should be fixed, or improved upon, in either a future update, or the game's sequel.

AEW Fight Forever – 5 Changes & Improvements We'd Like To See

5. Commentators

While a typical AEW FF match is relatively short, the experience feels empty without a commentator. We understand the undertaking of adding even just one commentator to the game. However, if Yuke's and AEW are serious about making this a massive annual title, they should consider going above and beyond to deliver the best presentation possible.

AEW Fight Forever already has fun ring entrances with customizable effects and emotes, and we think adding a commentator could add to that experience.

4. Roster Size

With all the DLC included, AEW Fight Forever only has 60 characters, whereas WWE 2K23 has over 200! In real life, All Elite Wrestling currently has close to 200 signed wrestlers. That means the game's roster represents only a third of the league it represents.

We get that since it's the first in the series, it won't have the biggest roster. But if they decide to make a sequel, or add more DLC, they should consider increasing the roster size to somewhere in the 80-100 range for starters. Additionally, two wrestlers per DLC isn't much. For example, the Limitless Bunny Bundle DLC, which comes out sometime soon, only includes two new wrestlers. In fact, all the DLCs only include two wrestlers per pack, along with some mini-games.

The selection of characters in AEW FF isn't bad, but we're hoping they expand upon the roster size as time goes on.

3. Cross-play

We mentioned the need for Cross-play before when discussing the Stadium Stampede Battle Royale mode. Cross-play is always great to have, considering it improves matchmaking times and allows friends on different systems to play with each other. Stadium Stampede is a match type that will have 30 players in one stadium duking it out. It may be easy to find a match when the mode comes out, but what about weeks, or months later?

Cross-play resolves that issue by ensuring a larger player pool to connect with.

2. Better Customization Suite

Create A Wrestler is extremely limited in FF. Yuke's needs to take notes from 2K (and from themselves) on how to fully improve the character creation. The developer had no trouble doing this with their old WWE 2K games, so we wonder why it was so disappointing in Fight Forever.

And it's not just one aspect of the customization either. Everything, from player creation, to ring entrances, to the stadium itself should receive extra options for customization. Out of all the changes we'd like to see, an improved customization suite is among the most important.

1. Improvements to Road To Elite

Road To Elite is actually a very fun and easily repayable career mode. We like how you can shape your story depending on the choices you make and the outcomes of your matches. Therefore, Road To Elite should remain in the series and be expanded upon. Here's a few suggestions on our end that may improve the experience:

Voiced dialogue – Not every scene should require it, but we think players would enjoy hearing the likes of Kenny Omega or Jade Cargill as they begin their wrestling career.

More chapters – Road To Elite has four chapters, but we're hoping that if they bring it back, it could include at least one or two more.

Surprises – Anybody who watches professional wrestling will tell you how unpredictable the sport is. Imagine your in the middle of a match and the following happens: Another wrestler joins the ring, interrupting the fight and taking you on The referee gets involved, losing their temper over the wrestlers or fans Casino Battle Royale including more than just four wrestlers in the ring (this applies for both Road To Elite and the game mode itself)



These are just a few suggestions, but we think it'd make an already good story mode even better.

AEW Fight Forever Release Date

And those are our 5 recommendations. Only time will tell what will happen to Yuke's new wrestling game. We'd like to see a sequel because the increased competition benefits both the developers and the gamers. Devs will strive harder to make a better game than their competitor. Meanwhile, fans have the option to choose which game is for them.

AEW Fight Forever launched on June 29th. It's available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming and AEW news, visit ClutchPoints.