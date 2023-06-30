AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released yesterday, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start on Wednesday.

If you own the game, chances are you're trying out all the new modes, including the Road To Elite Career Mode. The cool thing about the story mode is that while short, it offers a lot of replay value. This is because the outcome of your matches and which wrestler you choose dictates the path you take in the story. But how many different paths are there in Road To Elite? Let's find out.

In this article, we'll show you all the story blocks and chapters in AEW: Fight Forever's Road To Elite Mode.

AEW: Fight Forever – Road To Elite Complete Chapter / Story Block List

Prologue – Chapter 0

No matter who you choose, the Road To Elite begins the same for all wrestlers. You participate in the Casino Battle Royale. Winning this fight will send you to to story block 1B “Crowning the First AEW” Champion. Losing the fight will send you to Unlikely Partners (1A). If playing as a female wrestler, you'll have the chance to get into 1C “Women's Championship”.

Road To All Out – Chapter 1

The following blocks can be played in Chapter 1:

Unlikely Partnership (1A) Compete at All Out, teaming up with a rival wrestler

Crowning the First AEW Champion (1B) Wrestle your way to become the first AEW World Champion in history

Women's Championship (1C) Become the first women's AEW champion



Road To Full Gear – Chapter 2

The following blocks can be played in Chapter 2:

Inner Circle Breaks Out (2A) Your character will have a feud with wrestler Chris Jericho & The Inner Circle

Join The Dark Order (2B) Your character will have a feud with wrestler Brodie Lee & The Dark Order for the TNT championship *NOTE: This chapter is necessary for unlocking the Brodie Lee purchase option

Dance With Death (2C) Your character will have a feud with wrestler Pac & Death Triangle



Road To Revolution – Chapter 3

The following blocks can be played in Chapter 3:

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch (3A) – Face off against Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch NOTE: This is necessary for unlocking the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch “Historic” option, which will be available in the shop under “More Items”

Breaking point (3B) – Go against MJF and Darby Allin in a ladder match This is necessary to become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship

Relationship Problems (3C) – Choose a wrestler to form a tag team with them

Road To Double Or Nothing – Chapter 4

The following blocks can be played in Chapter 4:

The Founders Fall (4A) – Fued With The Elite

Challenge Yourself (4B) – Challenge yourself before going on to defend or claim the AEW World Championship

Who's Ribbing Me? (4C) – Get revenge against Paul Wight Must beat him in 180 seconds to unlock his purchase option in the shop.



And that's all the story blocks in AEW: Fight Forever's Road To Elite Story mode. While we're still learning every way to unlock each block, you can at least see the structure here. Additionally,

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game has received average reviews from critics, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

For more information and gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.