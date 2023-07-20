The second DLC for Yuke's AEW Fight Forever is on the way. The Limitless Bunny Bundle, as it's called, adds two wrestlers to the game as well as two new mini games.

The first DLC, the FTR revival pack, came out on launch day (June 29th). Like the Limitless Bunny Bundle it added two wrestlers, and two mini-games.

Without further ado, let's check out everything new with AEW Fight Forever's Limitless Bunny Bundle.

The Bunny (Allie)

The first wrestler joining is Laura Dennis, better known as The Bunny, or Allie. The Canadian wrestler started her career in 2005, joining AEW in 2019. Prior to AEW, she competed in multiple wrestling leagues such as Impact Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and Shine Wrestling. Since joining AEW, she's had a relative up-and-down career with 36 wins and 29 losses. She's not as successful as Jade Cargill or Tay Melo, but she's always fun to watch in the ring.

Her most recent fight took place on February 8th during AEW Dynamite. She lost to Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in a match that abruptly ended due to an injury sustained by The Bunny. We're not sure when she'll come back to the action in real life, but she's coming to AEW Fight Forever whether you're ready or not.

Keith Lee

Former WWE wrestler Keith Lee steps into the ring as the second character joining the DLC. Like The Bunny, Lee's been a professional wrestler since 2005. Together, the veteran duo are about to make some noise in this roster. Lee joined AEW in 2022 and has been dominant since joining. His 28 wins and 8 losses shows the 38 year old still has a full tank to fight with.

Lee's most recent fight took place last week at AEW Rampage. Along with Dustin Rhodes, they took down Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. In a match that could've gone either way, Lee decimated Parker with a Supernova before pinning him to secure victory. It's not the first time he and teammate Dustin Rhodes made slight work of their opponents, either.

Mini-Games

The DLC also includes two new mini-games titled MJF Car Crash and Sloth Sling. There's currently no footage on the modes yet but we'll update as we get closer to the DLC release date.

MJF Car Crash – There's tons of possibility with this mode, which is probably a reference to MJF's controversial car crash earlier this year. Here's a few possibilities:

All players must avoid a car driving into them driven by MJF. Last wrestler standing wins. Another variation of this in which one player drives the vehicle, and others flee from them for a period of time

Every player has a car and must drive each other off the ring

Considering players are able to ride vehicles and mounts in Stadium Stampede, it could mean players get to drive a car in this mode.

Sloth Sling – A reference to Orange Cassidy's Sloth Style of attacks. This one's a bit trickier to predict, but here's our guess:

Every wrestler has their hands in their pockets as they try to complete an objective

And that's everything new with the Limitless Bunny Bundle.

Is The AEW Fight Forever Season Pass Worth It?

You may be wondering if the Season Pass 2023 is worth it, which costs $29.99 (USD) plus tax. Individually each DLC is sold for $11.99. For reference, here is every DLC currently announced for AEW Fight Forever:

FTR Revival Pack (June 29, 2023) Cash Wheeler Dax Harwood JoinUs Mini Game Deth Race-X

Limitless Bunny Bundle The Bunny Keith Lee MJF Car Crash Mini Game Sloth Sling Mini Game

Hookhausen Very Handsome Very Evil Pack Danhausen Hook



*The Matt Hardy DLC (which was also a pre-order bonus) is not included with the Season Pass 2023. Therefore, you'll have to purchase him separately for $4.99. The Matt Hardy DLC includes two versions of the famous wrestler. It adds regular Hardy, and his Broken persona.

If you like what the DLCs have to offer, then the Season Pass 2023 is financially the best way to go about getting them. Buying the pass saves you about $5-6 instead of buying each pack separately. Additionally, players can purchase the Elite Edition, which is $79.99, which technically gives the best value for getting everything in the game (including Hardy).

But if there's even just one pack you don't like, it may be best to buy the DLC separately. That way you'll save some cash while fighting with your favorite wrestlers.

AEW Fight Forever Release Date

AEW Fight Forever released on June 29th, 2023. It's available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

In other news, Stadium Stampede, the new battle royale mode which pins 30 wrestlers in one stadium, is coming out soon. Keep up to date with the mode's release by checking out ClutchPoints Gaming.