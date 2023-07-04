AEW: Fight Forever, the first console AEW wrestling game, finally launched last week. Since the game's launch it received generally mixed reviews. Fans have been vocal on social media describing what they'd like to see improved. One fan has even attempted to make an official AEW: Fight Forever feedback thread on twitter to raise awareness about the game's issues.

While they may have expected nothing, or perhaps a response from developer Yuke's, they got something better.

Kenny Omega, Former AEW World Champion, Responds to Fan Feedback

Twitter User UNSACTIONEDTV enjoys AEW: Fight Forever but recognizes the game could use some work. So he writes a post reaching out to fans of the game, developers, THQ Nordic, and of course, Kenny Omega. You can read the tweet below:

Having fun on #AEWFightForever but it needs ALOT OF WORK i want this to be an official feedback thread if you have played/are currently playing please comment below and @Zyddies @YUKES_AEW @yukes_official @AEWGames @THQNordic @KennyOmegamanX @EvilUno PLEASE DONT IGNORE THIS! — UNSANCTIONEDTV (@UnsanctionedTV) July 2, 2023

Two and a half hours later, he received a response he definitely wasn't expecting to get. AEW wrestler Kenny Omega, who helped Yuke's develop the game, tweeted a response.

As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I’ll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 2, 2023

The response was well received by fans. Not every game developer responds to fan feedback right away, and when they do it's not always conducted in the best way possible. Omega's response shows professional conduct and a willingness to improve the game based on community feedback. Now Yuke's will have to put their money where their mouth is and attempt to improve the game.

Here are some possible fixes that can be implemented, based on fan feedback:

Commentary During Matches – It may be too late to implement full audio commentary for fights in-game. There would have to be some unique commentary for each wrestler in the game, as well as unique reactions for each instance. The question also becomes which modes get commentary and which don't. Does Ladder Match need commentary? If so, then Yuke's would certainly have their work cut out for them.

Improved Customization – In AEW: Fight Forever, players can customize wrestlers, arenas, and entrances. They can also create custom tag teams with their own special move sets. However, many feel the customization could offer a bit more. Whether it's more wrestler attire, face-paint designs, or arena layouts, the game could offer more creative options to users.

Gameplay Improvements – One thing we commonly hear about the game is some attacks simply not registering. We feel this is probably on the top of Yuke's list, as it affects every matchup. The AI also seems to get stuck on the same animations sometimes. Momentums and Reversals sometimes don't work the way they should too. Overall, there's many issues, but they don't seem unfixable.

Community Creations – Having a page where players can share their creations would be awesome. This could include wrestler designs, arena layouts, entrances, etc. It would keep the community engaged and perhaps motivate some people to purchase the game.

Online Issues, etc. – some players are having issues playing online. Some people are only able to play 1v1s, while others hope more than just 4 players can participate in a match.

Conclusion

That about wraps it up. We'll see if Yuke's is able to deliver on some of these improvements. If the game succeeds with its fanbase and has good sales, we may be able to see this game become an annual release. One way to do that is to update the game with the right improvements while adding content to keep fans interested.

So far, Yuke's is hopefully on the right path.

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. For more information and gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.