AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released today, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start yesterday.

If you're playing the game, chances are you're enjoying the new Road To Elite Career mode. It's a short story mode with multiple different decisions to make, and many different routes to take. While playing, you may be wondering how you can make the most out of your wrestler and make them the best you can.

So, here's a guide on Road To Elite along with some tips and tricks to make you a better superstar.

AEW: Fight Forever – Road To Elite Breakdown

The Road To Elite career mode has you creating your own custom wrestlers (or choosing a pre-existing one) and taking them all the way to the top. In this mode, there are 5 chapters, with chapter 0 acting as a prologue. Chapter 0 starts off the same for everyone. Subsequent chapters have three different blocks (or pathways) depending on your results and decisions.

For example, Chapter 1 has three blocks (1A, 1B, and 1C). It continues this way until the final chapter of the game. These blocks include things like feuding with a certain wrestler or tag team, facing a wrestler, or defend or fight for the Champion title.

The story is short but all the varying story blocks add to its replay value. In order to unlock Paul Wight and Brodie Lee, you'll need to execute certain conditions within the story to unlock them.

The nice thing about Road To Elite is that the story continues, whether you won or lost. This is what allows the multiple blocks and storylines you can experience.

Tips & Tricks

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Winning matches in Road To Elite will earn you more skill points, which you can use to upgrade your wrestler. You can upgrade your stat skills, Action skills, and Passive Skills.

We recommend upgrading buffs when you can, especially when it concerns momentum. Boosting momentum will allow you to charge your special, signature, and finishers, which are necessary for winning the fight. There's over 100 upgrades in Road To Elite, and you won't be able to upgrade everything, so choose wisely.

Each week you'll have an opportunity to participate in AEW Dark or Rampage. We recommend Rampage, as it gives you more money and skill points than everything else. It doesn't cost a lot of energy either, so you can still do it without worrying about injury.

Additionally, we recommend working out on High Energy. In between matches you can go the gym and get a pump, but will have the choice of how much energy you want to put into it. While working out on High Energy can increase injury risks, it's well worth it. However, to avoid injury, try working out when you have an energy level of 100. This should prevent any injury and give you more skill points.

If you don't have enough energy, buy some energy boosts from the shop to ensure you're at your peak energy. Doing so will result in a good workout that will worth it in the end. If you're afraid your energy is still too low, then focus on a low energy workout. Injuries will be costly and will take time away from your schedule, so avoid them at all costs.

And at the end of the day, be sure to try everything out. From trying out local foods, to going sightseeing, there's plenty to do in AEW: Fight Forever's career mode. You can still end up an undefeated champion without trying to maximize every possible stat. You can always play the mode with the same character you've created, so don't worry about only having just one shot with them.

Rundown

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game received average reviews from critics. They praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

For more information and gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.