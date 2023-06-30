All Discovered Weapons in AEW: Fight Forever (So Far)

There are over 40 weapons in AEW: Fight Forever, with some yet to be discovered. Here's the list of all weapons we've seen so far. We'll update this article when more weapons are found. We tried to list them in alphabetical order so you'll have an easier time finding them.

Barbed Wire Bat

Barbed Wire Broom

Baseball Bat

Bottle

Caution Sign

Cones (Two Types)

Cricket Bat

Crowbar

Fire Extinguisher

Football Helmet

Frying Pan

Gas Canister

Golf Club

Guitar

Hockey Stick

Kendo Stick

Lacrosse Stick

Ladder

Pizza Box

Propane Tank (Explosive)

Shovel

Skateboard (Rideable)

Sledgehammer

Steel Chair

Steel Steps

Table (flammable)

Tennis Racket

Thumbtacks

Thumbtack Sneaker (Wearable)

Tire

Trash Can

How To Use Weapons & Where To Find Them

Here's a guide on how to use weapons in AEW: Fight Forever for both Xbox and PS versions of the game

Pick Up/Drop Weapon RT (Xbox) / R2 (PS)

Grab Weapon From Under Ring RT + L stick (Xbox) / R2 + L stick (PS)

Primary Attack X (Xbox) / Square (PS)

Secondary Attack Y (Xbox) / Triangle (PS)

Set Up Table / Ladder RT (Xbox) / R2 (PS)

Ignite Table Right Stick (Both)

Ladder Match Climb Ladder LT (Xbox) / L2 (PS) Grab Object RT (Xbox) / (R2 (PS) Push Down Ladder RT + L Stick (Xbox) / R2 + L Stick (PS)



Weapons can be found almost anywhere. Whether it's over the barricade or under the ring, you'll likely find a weapon with no trouble at all. Then the best part, beating down your opponent with said weapon.

Just make sure not to use these weapons in a standard exhibition match, or else you'll get disqualified. You'll want to select the Lights Out (or no DQ) in the menu settings. This way you can pulverize anybody any way you wish with no penalty at all.

Conclusion

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game has received average reviews from critics, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

For more information and gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.