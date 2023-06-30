Quantcast

AEW: Fight Forever Guide – Every Weapon Discovered So Far

Massimo Marchiano

AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released yesterday, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start on Wednesday. One of the features the game has to offer is a wide variety of weapons to choose from.In this AEW: Fight Forever guide, we'll show you every weapon we were able to discover, as well as some tips on how to use them.

All Discovered Weapons in AEW: Fight Forever (So Far)

There are over 40 weapons in AEW: Fight Forever, with some yet to be discovered. Here's the list of all weapons we've seen so far. We'll update this article when more weapons are found. We tried to list them in alphabetical order so you'll have an easier time finding them.

  • Barbed Wire Bat
  • Barbed Wire Broom
  • Baseball Bat
  • Bottle
  • Caution Sign
  • Cones (Two Types)
  • Cricket Bat
  • Crowbar
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Football Helmet
  • Frying Pan
  • Gas Canister
  • Golf Club
  • Guitar
  • Hockey Stick
  • Kendo Stick
  • Lacrosse Stick
  • Ladder
  • Pizza Box
  • Propane Tank (Explosive)
  • Shovel
  • Skateboard (Rideable)
  • Sledgehammer
  • Steel Chair
  • Steel Steps
  • Table (flammable)
  • Tennis Racket
  • Thumbtacks
  • Thumbtack Sneaker (Wearable)
  • Tire
  • Trash Can

How To Use Weapons & Where To Find Them

Here's a guide on how to use weapons in AEW: Fight Forever for both Xbox and PS versions of the game

  • Pick Up/Drop Weapon
    • RT (Xbox) / R2 (PS)
  • Grab Weapon From Under Ring
    • RT + L stick (Xbox) / R2 + L stick (PS)
  • Primary Attack
    • X (Xbox) / Square (PS)
  • Secondary Attack
    • Y (Xbox) / Triangle (PS)
  • Set Up Table / Ladder
    • RT (Xbox) / R2 (PS)
  • Ignite Table
    • Right Stick (Both)
  • Ladder Match
    • Climb Ladder
      • LT (Xbox) / L2 (PS)
    • Grab Object
      • RT (Xbox) / (R2 (PS)
    • Push Down Ladder
      • RT + L Stick (Xbox) / R2 + L Stick (PS)

Weapons can be found almost anywhere. Whether it's over the barricade or under the ring, you'll likely find a weapon with no trouble at all. Then the best part, beating down your opponent with said weapon.

Just make sure not to use these weapons in a standard exhibition match, or else you'll get disqualified. You'll want to select the Lights Out (or no DQ) in the menu settings. This way you can pulverize anybody any way you wish with no penalty at all.

