AEW: Fight Forever launches tomorrow, June 29th. But players who pre-ordered the Elite Edition of the game can start playing today, June 28th. Additionally, if you pre-ordered the game, you'll also have access to both versions of Matt Hardy.

That means you'll be able to play the all new Road To Elite Career Mode, or check out any of the other 10+ game modes within the game. You can also check out the 15 mini-games that came out on launch, and play with others online.

Here's a comparison of each edition of the game, in case you don't know:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Matt Hardy Pre-Order Bonus

Elite Edition

Everything above

Season 1 Pass FTR Revival Pack Dax Harwood Cash Wheeler 2 New Mini Games Limitless Bunny Bundle The Bunny Keith Lee 2 New Mini Games Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack HOOK Danhausen



Owners of the Elite edition can already start to get familiar with the gameplay, mechanics, and everything else before the official release tomorrow. It also seems review scores are starting to come out for the game. Feel free to check them out to get some idea of what you can expect.

Sale & Official Release Date

If you're looking to purchase the Elite Edition, you can still get it on sale on multiple platforms. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. Strangely, the game is still on the wishlist on Steam. The sale lasts until June 29th.

AEW: Fight Forever's standard edition launches on June 29th, 2023 on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will star 60 playable wrestlers (including DLC) from the All Elite Wrestling League. You can play as numerous stars like Sting, Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

The game will feature solo, local, or online play for a wide variety of modes. The DLC will add more wrestlers and mini games over time.

AEW: Fight Forever is developer Yuke's first wrestling game since WWE 2K19, which released in 2018. This will be their first entry into the All Elite Wrestling league.

