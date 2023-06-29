AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released today, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start yesterday.

In order to unlock all extra content like the hidden wrestlers and attire, you'll need to earn some cash, which you can do by playing the game's various modes. But you may want to unlock them as fast as possible. Here is a guide with some tips on how to earn cash in AEW: Fight Forever.

Note that to unlock every hidden wrestler in the game, you'll need to get $140,000 dollars cash.

Aubrey Edwards – $20,000

Cody Rhodes – $10,000

Owen Hart – $50,000 (after 100 exhibition matches)

Paul Wight – $30,000 (After executing specific condition in Road To Elite)

Brodie Lee – $30,000 (After executing specific condition in Road To Elite)

How To Earn Cash in AEW: Fight Forever

Exhibition

Playing exhibition matches, as well as many other modes in AEW will earn you some cash. The more stars you get based on your performance, the more money you get. It may be nice to spam exhibition, as you’ll have to play 100 matches in order to unlock the Owen Hart purchase option. That way you’ll be able to get two birds with one stone.

Challenges

There’s three types of challenges in AEW: Fight Forever. There’s normal challenges which last forever, each with their own difficulty. Some of them are ridiculously easy:

Play a match against a COM opponent in Exhibition ($10,000)

Defeat a COM opponent in Exhibition ($10,000)

Play Road To Elite for the first time ($5,000)

Create a Custom Wrestler ($10,000)

Those four challenges are enough to unlock the likes of Aubrey Edwards ($20,000) and Cody Rhodes ($10,000). Note

There’s also a challenge for playing 100 Exhibition matches, which will help you unlock Owen Hart, and earn some money to purchase him.

Additionally, daily and weekly challenges are available for players looking to purchase their favorite wrestler or some attire for customization. Also worth noting is that some challenges reward you with different rarity badges instead of Cash, so be sure to check before you go off completing a challenge.

Daily challenges don't give as much as Normal or Weekly challenges, but they may be enough to get you over the hump. Here are some examples:

Defeat 1 COM opponent in a singles match using Brian Cage ($800)

Defeat 1 COM opponent in a singles match using Nyla Rose ($800)

Beat 1 COM opponent in a singles match using CM Punk ($800)

Weekly challenges offer a little bit more challenge, but are still easy to complete and offer more money:

Defeat 10 COM opponents in singles matches using Matt Hardy ($3,750)

Defeat 10 COM opponents in singles matches using Miro ($3,750)

Defeat 10 COM opponents in singles matches using MJF ($3,750)

As you can see, it’s really easy to make money in AEW: Fight Forever. There’s more than enough easy challenges that will give you enough to unlock all the hidden wrestlers within the game.

Play Other Modes

You may get bored playing just Exhibition and Road To Elite, but note that there’s more ways to make money. There’s plenty of challenges surrounding the mini-games, player customization, and badges.

Rundown

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game has received average reviews from critics, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

