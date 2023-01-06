By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Longtime Alabama football announcer Eli Gold revealed that he’s battling a “treatable” form of cancer, per Michal Casagrande of al.com. Gold released a statement on his situation, per Crimson Tide Sports Network on Twitter.

“I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer. I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon. Roll Tide!”

Gold has been doing Alabama football broadcasts since 1988. He’s a familiar voice for Crimson Tide fans.

Eli Gold missed the 2022 season with the exception of a few calls into broadcasts. He admitted that he wanted to call the Iron Bowl, per Casagrande as well.

“I really wanted to be able to get back on the air to do the Iron Bowl, and then look ahead toward later this season and next year,” Gold said. “It just didn’t work out.”

The Alabama football 2022 season was a disappointing one. Although it would be regarded as successful for most schools, the Crimson Tide ultimately missed the College Football Playoff after losing 2 games. They are now set to lose a number of key players to the NFL Draft. But Nick Saban and the program are already preparing for the 2023 campaign.

Alabama would love to have Eli Gold back in the booth next season. And he would surely love the opportunity to return if his health allows it.

We will provide updates on Gold’s health as they are made available.