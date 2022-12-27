By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

The college football Early Signing Period is now in the rear-view mirror, and now it’s time to make some judgments. The 2023 recruiting class has plenty of outstanding talent, and could change the future of the sport.

Some teams, such as Alabama football, struck gold by landing star players to bolster an already-stacked class. On the other hand, some teams saw their commits flip at the last minute, leaving them to pick up the pieces.

With that said, here are the three biggest winners from the Early Signing Period.

3. Texas Longhorns

Texas is always a force in the recruiting world, routinely bringing in top-five classes. Last year, the Longhorns brought in the nation’s fifth-best recruiting class, featuring two five-stars and 20 four-stars. This year, their recruiting class looks even stronger.

The Longhorns already have four five-star recruits signed, the second-most in the country. The crown jewel of the class is none other than quarterback Arch Manning, the top recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Texas also landed the nation’s top linebacker, Anthony Hill, and top running back, Cedric Baxter Jr., as well as five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II.

On early signing day, the Longhorns only bolstered their already-stellar class. The biggest move of the day was landing four-star linebacker Tausili Akana, the top recruit in Utah who many predicted would go to rival Oklahoma. They also landed four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who committed to Louisville back in May.

Despite finishing the regular season just 8-4, Texas showed flashes of an elite program again in 2022. The Longhorns took Alabama down to the wire, and thumped eventual-Big 12 champion Kansas State on the road. With this recruiting class, they can turn those flashes into the norm once again.

2. Oregon Ducks

Arguably no team in the country improved its recruiting class in the Early Signing Period more than Oregon. The Ducks already had a strong class, including five-star Jurrion Dickey, the second-best wideout in the nation. However, they took the class to a different level last week.

Oregon signed two huge future pieces on defense on Early Signing Day. The big fish was five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the second-best at his position in the entire class. The Ducks also added four-star linebacker Blake Purchase, beating out many other Pac-12 teams in the process.

Additionally, the Ducks were able to flip several key players to bolster the class. On offense, they flipped four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor and running back Jayden Lamar from Notre Dame, instantly providing a foundation for years. They also flipped four-star cornerback Daylen Austin from LSU to bolster the defense.

The scary part is that Oregon’s Early Signing Period could have easily been even better. The Ducks initially flipped five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame, only for him to flip again to Oklahoma the next day. They also lost out on five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who recommitted earlier in the week to sign with UCLA instead. If the Ducks were able to retain either player, they would take the top spot on this list.

Regardless, Oregon is still on track to pull in the best recruiting class in the Pac-12. The Ducks are coming off a very strong season, and with USC and UCLA on the way out, they could run the conference with this class.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Try not to act too surprised, but Alabama is assembling yet another stellar recruiting class in 2023. Nick Saban has dominated the recruiting space for well over a decade now, landing in the top five on a yearly basis. As hard as it is to believe, the 2023 class is likely Saban’s best ever.

The Crimson Tide have already signed an absurd seven five-star recruits, more than double the amount they signed last year. All of those players are in the top 25 recruits in the nation and top three in their position, with safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Keon Keely being the best at their positions. That’s not even mentioning the 20 four-stars who signed with Alabama, with plenty more on the way.

In the Early Signing Period, Alabama took its recruiting class from elite to legendary. The Tide landed two five-star teammates in edge rusher Qua Russaw and defensive linemen James Smith, both of whom were previously uncommitted. They also flipped five-star offensive tackle Kayden Proctor from Iowa, and beat out LSU for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks.

Alabama had a down year by its standards in 2022, finishing 10-2 and missing out on the College Football Playoff. Some claimed that Saban’s dynasty was crumbling down, but this class proves he and the Tide aren’t going anywhere any time soon.