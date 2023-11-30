After fans slammed Prasidh Krishna for scripting an unwanted record against Australia, Ashish Nehra came out in the India pacer's support.

After fans slammed Prasidh Krishna for scripting an unwanted record in the third T20I against Australia, Ashish Nehra came out in the India pacer's support.

“There is no shortage of talent when you talk about somebody like Prasidh Krishna. He is definitely one of the future stars of Indian cricket. Here, you are talking about T20 format, it's only three games and he had not played a lot of cricket in the lead-up to the T20I tournament. I hope he will only get better from here,” Ashish Nehra said in a conversation with Sports 18. “Sometimes, every team plans and strategise things. But you can't do everything in advance. I think both teams decided today that they won't be bowling yorkers,” he continued. “Yes, it's difficult to bowl yorkers. But, with one odd or two odd balls, you can bowl yorkers. You are talking about guys like Arshdeep and Prasidh. I am not talking about Marcus Stoinis, someone like him. However, Prasidh Krishna can bowl those good yorkers. Yes, it was a wet outfield. If you can nail one yorker in those situations, it can be a dot ball or you can get a wicket. Anyways you are going for runs, but who knows you might nail. One wicket can change the game,” Ashish Nehra stressed.

Like Ashish Nehra, India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad backed Prasidh Krishna to come back strongly in the upcoming matches.

“I don't think so it's a concern because it's almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it's really tough on them. In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing, In the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210,” Ruturaj Gaikwad told reporters. “So I think, I don't think so definitely there's not a concern at all. It's just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them, and we have to accept and move on,” he mentioned.

By conceding 68 runs in his quota of four overs against the Kangaroos in Assam, Prasidh Krishna became the Indian bowler with the most expensive outing in a T20I game.

Previously, out-of-favor leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal held this record. He gave away 64 runs against the South Africans in a match played in 2018.

Prasidh Krishna is having a forgettable series against Australia, having gone for plenty of runs in the three matches of the five-game bilateral competition.

After having disappointing nights in the first two games, he was taken to the cleaners, particularly by Australia's centurion Glenn Maxwell, who unleashed his heavy bat against the India speedster, especially in the final over of the contest.

Needing 21 to win in the last over of the match, Glenn Maxwell launched an all-out assault on Prasidh Krishna, who had no answer to his blistering attack as the Australian powerhouse took his team to an improbable victory on the last ball of the game.

In the process, Glenn Maxwell completed his fourth hundred in T20Is, the joint-most by a batter in the shortest format, putting him at par with India's regular captain, Rohit Sharma.

Additionally, with his century against India in Guwahati, he became the first batter to reach a three-figure score in his 100th T20I.

What's noteworthy about Glenn Maxwell's explosive knock was that he made the run chase look comfortable despite needing 223 runs to win the clash against India.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 off 57 deliveries took India to 222/3 in their allocated 20 overs, the chances of an Australian win looked minuscule.

However, the Glenn Maxwell mayhem came to their rescue as he continued to hit sixes and fours at will before ensuring Australia's triumph in Prasidh Krishna's over.

As Prasidh Krishna was the prime culprit behind India's loss, fans on the internet slammed him for his poor bowling display at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Some even posted hilarious memes and jokes to have fun at his expense, while others demanded his ouster from the national team.

Others suggested he was not good enough to be a part of Team India and instead should play in domestic cricket.

On the other hand, a few raised questions on the selection committee for picking Prasidh Krishna for the series against Australia, especially when better bowlers were available for the five games.

A few compared Prasidh Krishna's poor bowling with Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who has a dismal record against India.

For the record, India talisman Virat Kohli smashed Haris Rauf for an iconic six in last year's T20 World Cup when the Men in Blue had their backs to the wall.

Virat Kohli's onslaught against Harif Rauf earned the India batter worldwide acclaim, while his knock was declared the greatest in the T20I format.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was in awe of Glenn Maxwell's knock, stating that the home team had plans for the Australia batter but failed to execute them.

“We just wanted to get Maxi out quickly, that was the plan. But when you're defending 222 with so much dew you have to give something to the bowlers. I felt like how we played at Trivandrum, there was heavy dew, they lost wickets early but wickets in hand for them meant they were always in the game,” Suryakumar Yadav pointed out.

“I told the boys in the drinks break to get Maxwell out quickly but that was insane. I gave Axar the 19th over because he has bowled the 19th and 20th overs before so he's experienced as well and I've always thought an experienced bowler in the end, even if a spinner, with heavy dew there's always a chance,” he explained.

“Fantastic knock from Gaikwad, he took the innings deep after I got out. I've always said in franchise cricket as well that he's a special player and the way he batted, he showed it. I'm very proud of my boys,” the India captain noted.

After the match, a pleased Glenn Maxwell praised his batting partner and Australian skipper Matthew Wade for keeping him relaxed during the tense run chase.

“It all went by pretty quickly. The dew obviously makes it difficult to hold on to, we knew it was going to be hard work to bowl yorkers, and there probably wasn't a number in our head at the back-end to set ourselves to. We thought if we can stay in the hunt until the last over, we can give ourselves a chance, you never know it might come off the middle and you might stay in the game,” Glenn Maxwell said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We did really well to stay in the game until the final over. Knowing that Axar had one over left meant Wadey had to be out there to cash in and I was trying to take on all the pace bowlers and get the run rate under a little bit under control. The way Wadey controlled the other end and got me through the back-end of my innings and he was brilliant out there,” he concluded.