The Detroit Red Wings are hoping to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. Former captain Steve Yzerman has built this team over the better part of a decade as general manager. He is hoping to bring his former team back to Stanley Cup contention. What Yzerman won't be doing, however, is lacing his skates up. Former Red Wings Todd Bertuzzi is another matter, though.

It's been quite some time since Bertuzzi laced his skates for a professional hockey game. In fact, his last NHL game came 11 years ago when he suited up for the Red Wings in the 2013-14 season. However, the veteran winger plans to make a professional comeback at the age of 50.

Bertuzzi was named head coach of the Cambridge RedHawks, a junior hockey team in Ontario. On Friday, though, he announced he had signed a one-year contract with the Cambridge Hornets, a professional team in the Allan Cup Hockey League. He is seeking to help the Hornets win their fourth Allan Cup, and their first since 1983.

The Allan Cup Hockey League has existed since the 1890s. Meanwhile, the Hornets have history dating back to 1960. However, they are returning to the ACH for the first time since 2006. And they believe Bertuzzi can give them something on the ice.

Why ex-Red Wings star Todd Bertuzzi is making hockey return

As mentioned, Bertuzzi hasn't laced his skates since 2013-14 when he played for the Red Wings. Overall, he does have a ton of experience he can bring to the table. He is a two-time NHL All-Star who skated in 1,159 career games. The former Red Wings star has something to offer, and he believes his body can handle he grind.

“Obviously there’s going to be a lot of younger guys, faster guys and all that. I respect the league and I respect what they’re doing. I’m not coming back as a carnival. I feel healthy enough to play, and I’d love to come play with them and help them win a championship,” Bertuzzi said in an interview with 519 Sports Online.

Bertuzzi will have a lot on his plate this season. While playing at a lower league, he is 50 years old, which leaves questions as to how well he can play. In saying this, good players never forget how to play hockey. It will be really interesting to look back a year from now and see how the former brusier did in his shock return to the professional game.