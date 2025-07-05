Tyler Freeman's emergence with the Colorado Rockies has become a compelling narrative for followers of the team. After an underwhelming start to the year, Freeman has injected confidence into an offense that had accumulated just 20 wins by the first of July.

In a thrilling 7-6 come-from-behind victory against the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Freeman picked up a single in the first inning, extending his on-base streak to 18 games—the longest on-base streak by a Rockies player this season—then stole a career-high 12th base before scoring on a two-run home run. A combination of speed and instincts is now apparent when watching Freeman play.

This sudden rise isn’t just a fluke. After spending several years in Cleveland without securing a starting position, Freeman realized that his attempts to add power to his game were counterproductive.

“At the beginning, I wasn’t playing much—maybe once a week—and I kept pushing myself… I tried to add more power to earn playing time, but that was the wrong approach,” Freeman admitted, via Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

The turning point came when he joined the Rockies during spring training. Freeman recalled a straightforward chat with Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt, who advised him to forget about hitting for power:

“When I was traded over, Bill Schmidt was one of the first guys to talk to me,” Freeman said. “He told me right away, ‘We heard about some things in Cleveland, trying to expand the power game, but we just want you to get on base, hit line drives.’ Right away, I felt at home, and I’ve seen the results of being who I used to be.”

That message gave Freeman the clarity he needed, and he’s been playing like his old self ever since.

After returning from an oblique strain, Freeman has been able to clinch an even amount of playing time. Whether playing in the right field or as the designated hitter, Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer has praised Freeman on his plate discipline and aggressive base running, which is consistent with Colorado's offensive game at Coors Field.

Freeman has also made his mark defensively. In a recent ninth inning, he dashed to the right-field line to make a crucial catch and seal the win. He acknowledges that he’s still learning the position but believes that in-game experiences are the best way to improve.

Batting .328 with 12 stolen bases over 46 games, Freeman has made a name for himself as a key player at the top of the lineup. Freeman's speed, dependability, and flexibility tremendously complement a younger Rockies team on the rise with players like Hunter Goodman.

Freeman’s comeback isn’t just a passing phase—it signals a change in Colorado’s strategy for success and creates a fresh team identity.