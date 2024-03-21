Justin Verlander is not expected to be ready for Opening Day because of a shoulder injury. However, the Houston Astros star is taking steps towards returning from injury soon. Verlander reportedly threw 20 pitches in his first live batting practice of the spring on Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Sure, it was just 20 pitches. Still, when pitchers begin facing hitters in live batting practices it's a positive sign that they are trending in a positive direction. Teams won't have pitchers risk further injury with live BPs if they don't feel they are ready.
MLB.com also reports that Verlander will throw another live batting practice soon before heading on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. Manager Joe Espada reportedly added that Verlander will not appear in any spring training games, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Justin Verlander among Astros pitchers starting season on injured list
Verlander will begin the 2024 season on the injured list. Other Astros pitchers set to open 2024 on the IL include the following; Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia, per Astros writer Michael Schwab. McCullers and Garcia are not expected back until July, while it is unclear when Urquidy will return.
If all goes well for Verlander on his rehab assignment, though, he could realistically return in April. Nevertheless, Houston's pitching rotation has question marks.
All of the injuries have left the Astros searching for answers. Framber Valdez will start Opening Day, while Christian Javier and Hunter Brown will also play a role in Houston's rotation.
The Astros were linked to Blake Snell before he signed with the San Francisco Giants. In fact, just days before Snell agreed to his deal with the Giants Houston was rumored to be seriously pursuing him. In the end, the two sides did not agree to a contract and Snell will spend 2024 in San Francisco.
Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned in MLB free agency. He's familiar with the American League West after pitching for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Although Houston has not been linked to Montgomery on a consistent basis, perhaps they will consider signing the left-hander.
Whether they sign Montgomery or not, the Astros need to get things figured out from a pitching perspective as soon as possible with Opening Day right around the corner.
Verlander still a star
It will be interesting to see how Verlander fares in his age 41 season. The Astros hurler recorded an impressive 3.22 ERA in 2023 between 27 total games with the New York Mets and Astros. He won the AL Cy Young award in 2022 with Houston after pitching to a league leading 1.75 ERA as well.
Although it would not be surprising, Verlander probably won't record results like he did in 2022 again. He's still more than capable of positively impacting a big league pitching rotation. There could be some rust once Verlander initially returns given his spring training injury.
Once he finds his form, though, the Astros starting rotation will receive quite the boost. As long as Verlander can stay healthy once he returns, he should be on track for another strong season.
The Astros may even be able to make another World Series run with Verlander leading the charge. After all, we know the offense is likely going to give the ball club a chance to win. So starting pitching will prove to be the difference-maker.