Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is getting some rough news as Opening Day approaches. The veteran hurler is going to begin the 2024 baseball season on the injured list, per MLB.com. The pitcher is battling a shoulder problem.
“He's doing well, but we're running out of days and won't be able to build him up to start the regular season,” Astros manager Joe Espada said.
Verlander is one of the longest tenured pitchers in Major League Baseball. The 41-year-old hurler is about to begin his 19th season in the major leagues. He's back in Houston playing for the Astros, after spending part of the 2023 season with the New York Mets. Last year, the veteran finished the campaign with a 13-8 record, pitching 27 games for the Mets and Astros.
The pitcher seems to be on the mend, as he has been able to complete some baseball activities. Verlander threw 60 pitches on Sunday for the team in a field exercise. The Astros surely hope that he can go soon, as the team needs him to fight their way back to the American League playoffs in 2024. Verlander helped Houston make the ALCS in 2023, before losing to the Texas Rangers.
Verlander has won the Cy Young Award 3 times. He's also a 2-time World Series Champion, and a 9 time MLB All-Star. He's built himself into one of the game's greatest pitchers. He's been with the Astros since 2017, except for a period last season in New York. Verlander also pitched several season for the Detroit Tigers.
The Astros continue Spring Training games on Tuesday with a game against the Miami Marlins at 1:05 Eastern. The team opens the regular season on March 28 against the New York Yankees.