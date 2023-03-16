Australia legend Mark Waugh’s remarks on Virat Kohli following the India talisman’s 28th Test hundred against the Steve Smith-led side in Ahmedabad have raised eyebrows.

“The drought’s over. The gates have opened,” Mark Waugh said on Fox Sports. “You could tell right from the get-go he meant business. He played very few risky shots. He was so patient, just picked the bowling off.”

Unlike other former cricketers who suggested that Virat Kohli was back to his best in red-ball cricket, Mark Waugh said India’s batting mainstay was yet to reach his top gear.

According to Mark Waugh, Virat Kohli was far from his best and would need more time to get where he was from 2016 to 2019.

“I don’t think he’s at his pure best at the moment, as far as his Test career is concerned … but it just shows you his class,” he stated.

On Sunday, the premier India batter broke a series of records en route to his 28th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Among the multiple feats Virat Kohli achieved in Ahmedabad was becoming the quickest to complete 11,000 international runs at home.

Virat Kohli also matched former India captain Sunil Gavaskar’s landmark the legendary batsman achieved four decades ago.

Virat Kohli was playing in his 50th Test on home soil, and he celebrated the occasion with a hundred. In 1983, Sunil Gavaskar made a century when he featured in his 50th Test match in Indian conditions against West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

The ton against Australia in Ahmedabad was his 8th hundred in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, joint-second most by any batter from the two countries. While Sachin Tendulkar has nine centuries, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith have scored eight centuries each.

It was Virat Kohli’s first Test hundred since November 2019, thus ending a 1,204 days wait for a century in the five-day format of the sport.

Moreover, it was his first century in red-ball cricket after 41 innings – his longest drought in Test matches. During this phase, Virat Kohli went without a ton in 23 games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was also his second Test hundred against Australia at home, following his 107 in Chennai in 2013.

Throughout his knock, Virat Kohli looked in complete command – at the start of his innings, the 34-year-old was solid in defense and milked the Australian bowlers for ones and twos.

Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive brand of cricket in white-ball cricket, turned into a grinder as the Delhi-born cricketer struck only five boundaries during his first hundred runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After bringing up his 75th century in Gujarat during the weekend, he raised the level of his game and was looking good for a double-hundred. But Kohli lost his wicket while attempting an attacking shot off Todd Murphy.

Virat Kohli was the last Indian batter to get out for a score of 186, with the hosts putting 571/9 on the board. Shreyas Iyer didn’t bat in India’s first innings due to back spasms and underwent scans in the hospital.

Meanwhile, India head coach Rahul Dravid claimed the people of India have similar expectations from Virat Kohli as they had from Sachin Tendulkar when the Little Master was playing.

“In India when you become a player as big as Virat Kohli, people have such high expectations. When I played and used to bat with Sachin Tendulkar, I saw the same. Everyone wants him to score a century, score runs. And this happens because he has set a standard. He has scored centuries so regularly that people don’t realise how tough it is to score a hundred. And then obviously, the pressure builds,” Rahul Dravid told Star Sports.

“A player of Kohli’s calibre wants to contribute, stay involved. He looks at it in a way ‘How can I contribute? What can I do to win the match for India?’ And somewhere he must have felt that I am not able to give that world-class performance in Test matches which the team has become habitual of,” he pointed out.

“If young kids are watching – we keep talking and sometimes as coach, we get frustrated too – I hear a lot that ‘this is my style and I’m only going to play like this’. In this match a big player has shown that if the situation is tough and the team is slightly on the defensive, the opposition is not giving you boundaries, you can play differently and still score a century for the team.”

“He scored just five fours in his first 100 runs. He could have gotten frustrated – felt I will smash, dominate – but he knew what the team needed in that situation. This is a special trait of a big player. Doesn’t matter how great a player you are, you need to have humility, the will to,” Rahul Dravid concluded.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli revealed that he was desperate to get the monkey off his back in Test cricket, as it has been nearly four years since he last made a century in the five-day format.