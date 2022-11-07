Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends

On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of captain Babar Azam giving a motivational speech to Mohammad Haris before he walked out to bat against Bangladesh. The dressing room video left Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis fuming, both of whom said that there are things that should never be made public. They were of the view that whatever happens inside the dressing room should remain inside it.

“Haris, you have played brilliantly. But these small things will give you confidence, for example, when you finish a game, your level will be different. When the match is in hands, make sure you don’t lose a wicket. Our seniors told me that when you finish a match, your confidence level goes up, wherever you play,” Babar Azam could be heard saying in the video.

Despite Babar Azam’s advice, Mohammad Haris was unable to finish the match for Pakistan as he lost his wicket to Shakib Al Hasan for 31 off 18 balls in the 17th over. Pakistan though still went on to claim a win after Shan Masood hit the winning runs in the 19th over.

“If I was Babar, I would get hold of that guy who is making a video. Sometimes, certain things are personal. I am all for social media, players interacting with their fans and everything. But I have not seen any other team do it in this World Cup? So yeah, the urge to get extra numbers (followers, likes), cut it down. This is too much,” Wasim Akram said on A-Sports. “There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that someone is recording – a message that I want to give my team. Just tell him, ‘Guys, relax for two days. Do it some other place but not dressing room,” Wasim Akram added. “I 100 percent agree with you. Whatever happens inside the dressing room, should stay there. This is a problem not just now but earlier as well when a lot of information was leaked to the media – people used to scream, argue, fight. And now you yourself are recording and showing it to the world,” Waqar Younis mentioned.

Earlier, Wasim Akram urged the out-of-form Babar Azam to take inspiration from India batting icon Virat Kohli.

The Pakistan skipper who was breaking records for fun in the first half of this year, has struggled to get going in the T20 World Cup and has managed only 39 runs in 5 matches so far. Notably, he could only score 14 runs in Pakistan first four games and his best of 25 came against Bangladesh during the weekend.

“This happens. This happened to one of the greatest of all time Virat Kohli. Almost for a year – he was out of touch, out of nick. People criticised him in India. Babar is a class player we all know. He just needs one good innings. Probably he put pressure on himself because obviously for the standards he has already set for himself after scoring so many runs in the last 3-4 years across formats. As a sportsman, you do compete with yourself,” Wasim Akram said.

On the other hand, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi suggested that Babar Azam should change his batting position to come out of his worrying slump.

“Babar Azam should drop to No.3. Let Mohammad Haris open. Babar Azam needs to listen to suggestions and he should drop down. We need to use Mohammad Haris with fielding restrictions. Babar can bat at no. 3. It’s not as if he has come down to earth with a note from above that he has to open only. He has to change. Bat at no.3,” Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter. “In the middle order, now, whenever Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood come to bat, we see that intent, they are looking for runs. But at top that’s missing. But if you are just looking to play 30-35 balls, and I can understand that if you get 50 or so. You have to be positive, play your shots. Intent should be positive,” Shahid Afridi added.

Even former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan had similar views about Babar Azam dropping down to No.3.