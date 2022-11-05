India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations

1983 World Cup winner and current chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has hit back at Shahid Afridi who accused the ICC of conspiring to ensure Team India’s qualification through to the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia following Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” row.

Slamming Shahid Afridi’s staggering insinuation, Roger Binny said that the ICC was an impartial organization and doesn’t provide any kind of special privilege to India, despite it being the biggest contributor to the sport’s governing body’s fund.

“Not fair. I don’t think we’re favored by ICC. Everyone gets same treatment. No way in which you can say that. What do we get different from other teams? India is a big powerhouse in cricket but we’re all treated the same,” Roger Binny told news agency ANI.

Roger Binny’s comments came in response to former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi’s sensational accusations that cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), of conspiring to arrange India’s entry into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shahid Afridi’s stunning claim was made after India batting icon Virat Kohli was accused of “fake fielding” by the Bangladesh team after their 5-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan dubbed Virat Kohli’s act as “cheating” and even questioned the decision of the on-field umpires not to levy a penalty on the Indian cricket team.

“Shakib Al Hasan said the same thing and it was shown on the screen as well. You saw the ground how wet it was. But I feel that the ICC is somewhat inclined towards India. They want to ensure that India reach the semifinals at any cost. And the umpires were also the same who officiated the India vs Pakistan game. The world knows they will get the best umpire awards,” Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV. “I know what happened. Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that that ICC, then India playing, then the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved but Litton’s batting was amazing,” Shahid Afridi added. “He played positive cricket. After six overs, we felt that if Bangladesh didn’t lose wickets for another 2-3 overs, they would have won the match. Overall, the fight shown by Bangladesh was brilliant,” Shahid Afridi stated.

The incident appeared to have taken place in the seventh over the Bangla Tigers’ run chase. With Bangladesh chasing India’s steep total of 184, Litton Das was going all guns blazing, smashing the opposition’s bowlers all over the park. In the process, Litton Das struck a shot in the deep and as Arshdeep Singh threw the ball back toward India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, who was fielding at point, feigned to have collected it before taking a shot at the non-striker’s end.

But as nobody noticed the controversial episode, the on-field umpires, Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus, didn’t take any kind of action.

However, the decision of the umpires left Nurul Hasan fuming who subsequently raised the matter in his interaction with the media after the game.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground,” Nurul Hasan said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise.”

Notably, Nurul Hasan’s allegations against Virat Kohli came across as false, per the ICC’s rules.

According to cricket’s global governing body, the umpires can levy a five-run penalty on the opposition team if a player or a group of players are seen making a deliberate attempt to distract, deceive, or obstruct the batter of a batting side.

In Virat Kohli’s case, multiple videos showed that he neither “distracted nor deceived or obstructed” any Bangladeshi batsman.

But former India opener Aakash Chopra gave a new twist to Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” saga after he backed Bangladesh’s claim that the talismanic batter “cheated” on the field.