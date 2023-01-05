By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Mumbai on Wednesday and will undergo surgery for ligament injuries in the ankle and knee that he suffered during a horrific car crash on December 30 in Uttarakhand, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The BCCI’s latest update on the left-hander is a huge setback for him, his fans, and Team India because it effectively rules him out of competitive cricket for a prolonged period.

Earlier reports suggested that the wicketkeeper batter could be out of action for the first six months of 2023 following the incident. Multiple media outlets had claimed that Rishabh Pant would certainly miss the crucial four-match Test series against Australia in February-March.

Additionally, he was said to be out of contention for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was expected to return to action in June but now there are question marks over this timeline as well.

“Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the media release. “He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital,” Jay Shah added. “Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.” “The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” he concluded.

The southpaw suffered a near-fatal accident last Friday when he was on his way to visit his mother in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. According to eyewitness accounts, Rishabh Pant crashed his vehicle into a road divider. He miraculously avoided life-threatening injuries despite his Mercedes Benz going up in flames.

Last month, he powered India to a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the Test series in the neighboring country. In the process, Rishabh Pant joined a select band of Indian wicketkeepers, including former captain MS Dhoni to complete 4,000 runs in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s near escape from death drew emotional reactions from the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev, India head coach Rahul Dravid and T20I skipper Hardik Pandya.

According to Kapil Dev, Rishabh Pant could easily afford a chauffeur to drive his vehicle and he should immediately hire someone to avoid such incidents in the future.

Kapil Dev also urged Rishabh Pant to curb his tendencies for thrill which he claimed was pretty normal for a man of his age. For the unversed, Rishabh Pant is 25.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn’t even let me touch the motorbike. I’m just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Kapil Dev said in an interaction with ABP News.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don’t have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it’s natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” Kapil Dev added.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid could be seen wishing Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery alongside his national teammates Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill.

“Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history. Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are gonna bounce back like you have done so many times this year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy,” Rahul Dravid said in the video.

India’s newly-appointed T20I captain Hardik Pandya too shared a special message for “fighter” Rishabh Pant.