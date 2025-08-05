Things are picking up for this Boston Red Sox squad that's on fire at the moment. They've won eight of their past 10 games, including their Monday night tussle against the Kansas City Royals, 8-5. They have surpassed the New York Yankees to claim second place in the AL East, and they keep putting pressure on the Toronto Blue Jays with each passing victory.

Since the start of June, the Red Sox have posted the second-best record in MLB, only behind the unstoppable Milwaukee Brewers, a team that's vaulted atop the league totem pole. But the Red Sox have to continue this incredible play of theirs to establish themselves as a playoff squad, and a win over the Royals, especially when they were without Roman Anthony on Monday, is nothing to scoff at whatsoever.

Anthony, who typically hits third in the Red Sox lineup, was absent on Monday — thrusting Wilyer Abreu into the starting lineup. And this could be Boston's outfield setup for Tuesday as well, what with Anthony having to miss another game due to back tightness, according to manager Alex Cora (per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe). As per Healey, Anthony “should be fine shortly thereafter” and an MRI wouldn't be required.

Keeping Anthony healthy will be paramount for the Red Sox considering how well he's been playing for them all season long. He's been in an on-base machine and a crucial part of Boston's incredible play since trading away Rafael Devers. On the season, Anthony is slashing .283/.400/.428 — making him one of the most valuable members of the team especially when he's already this productive at just 21 years of age.

The Red Sox's young core is coming together

Anthony did not receive the call to the big-league roster until the ninth of June and yet he already has 1.6 WAR on the season. He's proven to be worth every bit the hype he had in the minors and he should be a lineup fixture for the Red Sox for the foreseeable future. Keeping him healthy is a must.

He's the latest addition to the Red Sox's burgeoning young core. In addition to Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela is a 24-year-old who plays up the middle (second base or center field) and is in the middle of a 3.3-WAR season. Wilyer Abreu is just 26, and he has hit 20 home runs for Boston this season. Even Marcelo Mayer, 22, despite being injured, has shown glimpses of what a productive big-leaguer he'd be.

Trading Devers did come with a lot of criticism, but the Red Sox are proving everyone wrong with each win they get without Devers on the squad.