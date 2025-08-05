Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards may not like being considered the face of the NBA, but he sure loves the grind of superstardom. Edwards has become one of the elite players in the league because of his drive and work ethic.

He will enter the upcoming season with renewed vigor after the Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals. Minnesota has now lost in the penultimate round in back-to-back years, and for someone as competitive as Edwards, that is simply unacceptable.

With the NBA peeking from the horizon, it looks like the Timberwolves star is pumped up to put in the work.

“Back in that mode again,” wrote the 24-year-old Edwards on Threads.

The three-time All-Star's post swiftly got fans excited.

“Can’t wait to see you bring the championship to Minneapolis,” said @deennoir.

“My favorite basketball player of all time,” added @janson_esepele4.

“I wanna see another dunk of the year, Ant 🔥🔥🔥,” posted @947_.juan_.

“Season 6 time 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote @leighann.messer11.

“As you should be, LOCK IN, TWIN, we need a ring, baby,” commented @brandinigail.

“That's what I like to hear!” echoed @bobdylan_329.

The Timberwolves have found success since drafting Edwards as the first overall pick in 2020. After falling short in his rookie year, the team has made it to the playoffs for four straight seasons. Prior to Edward's arrival, Minnesota had only advanced to the playoffs once in 16 years, even with guys like Kevin Garnett, Kevin Love, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Clearly, the Timberwolves have finally found their true cornerstone in Edwards. Last season, he averaged a career-high 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He also led the league in total three-pointers with 320.

While he is an easy-going character, Edwards knows that the work never stops in the NBA. He is in that mode again. The rest of the league should take notice.