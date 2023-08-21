The Buffalo Bills are a team with high expectations for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. However, as the preseason progresses, there are a few players who have not lived up to expectations and may be on the chopping block. In this article, we will take a look at four possible surprise preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

Buffalo Bills' Performance in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

The Bills had a successful 2022-2023 NFL season, finishing with a 13-3 record and winning the AFC East division. Quarterback Josh Allen had a career year, throwing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while also rushing for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. The defense was also a bright spot, finishing the season ranked fourth in the league in points allowed per game. The Bills won their first playoff game against the Miami Dolphins but lost in the Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the early playoff exit, the Bills have high expectations for the upcoming 2023 NFL season and are considered one of the top teams in the league.

In this discussion, we'll focus on four players from the Buffalo Bills who might face the possibility of being cut from the preseason roster before Week 1.

1. Andy Isabella

Andy Isabella's arrival to the Bills took place later in the offseason, with his signing occurring three days after the commencement of training camp. He swiftly worked to align himself with the team's offensive strategies. This former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has made a notable impact, showcasing his remarkable speed during practice sessions.

In the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Isabella made three receptions for a total of 42 yards. In a similar vein, KeeSean Johnson, another receiver, has also demonstrated commendable performance during the preseason. Johnson's stats mirrored those of Isabella in the victory over the Colts on August 12, as he also secured three catches for 42 yards.

Despite their promising displays, neither Isabella nor Johnson have done enough to secure a position on the main roster. Instead, they might be considered for placement on the practice squad. Isabella could encounter challenges breaking into the team's deep wide receiver rotation, as Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis appear to hold the primary roles. They are followed by Khalil Shakir in the slot receiver position, along with newly added players Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield.

Andy Isabella against a linebacker? See ya later. #Bills

2. Matt Barkley

Following a standout performance against the Colts, Barkley was granted the opportunity to serve as the Bills' second-string quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regrettably, Barkley's performance in this latter game did not replicate his success from the previous week. In fact, it would be an understatement to say that Barkley fell short. He threw three interceptions during the game, with his decision-making coming under scrutiny. This is particularly on his first interception where he threw into triple coverage. Additionally, his passes lacked the necessary velocity, as evidenced by the second interception. A third interception resulted from a tipped pass, and Barkley also lost possession of the ball due to a sack.

3. Boogie Basham

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bills opted for defensive linemen with their initial two picks. They secured Greg Rousseau in the first round and Boogie Basham in the second. While Rousseau has evolved into a valuable asset for the defensive unit, Basham has encountered challenges over his two seasons with the Bills. The team undertook significant changes to their defensive line, prompted by difficulties in pressuring quarterbacks following Von Miller's season-ending injury in November. This led to the acquisition of free agents Poona Ford and Leonard Floyd and contributed to the potential marginalization of Basham.

Some projections indicate that Basham might not secure a spot on the final 53-man roster. That's even with an extra opening at the start of the season due to Miller's anticipated placement on the PUP list. Recall that Basham's performance faced difficulties in his second NFL season. He had just 2.0 sacks and 19 tackles during the 2022 season.

4. Darrynton Evans

Evans was brought on by the Bills during the offseason to enhance depth in the running back position. However, his performance during the preseason has failed to stand out. He had a mere 22 rushing yards across nine carries and negligible involvement in the passing game. As such, Evans has not managed to make a significant impression. The Bills' backfield leadership is expected to be carried by James Cook. He will be backed up by Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. Furthermore, Reggie Gilliam's multifaceted abilities as a fullback and his active participation in special teams play a role. Given these circumstances, it appears likely that Evans will be the odd man out.

Team Outlook

Sure the Bills had disappointing performances of some players during the preseason. Still, they are one of the top teams in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. They have a talented roster led by Josh Allen, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The defense is also expected to be one of the best in the league once again.

Again, the Bills have high expectations for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. That's even with a few players who have not lived up to expectations during the preseason. Andy Isabella, Matt Barkley, Boogie Basham, and Darrynton Evans are all players who could be on the chopping block before Week 1. However, the Bills still have a talented roster. They should be in the mix for a deep playoff run. That's if they can stay healthy and get contributions from their younger players.