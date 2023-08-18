The season is upon us, and it's that time of year. Today we will discuss why Josh Allen is likely to hit the 35-touchdown passing mark once again and show why he is one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

Josh Allen has already averaged a passing touchdown average of 36 over the past three years. Amazingly, the last three seasons have felt like a vivid dream, and Allen now stands as a benchmark for other teams hoping their quarterbacks will emerge in the third year of their career, as Allen did.

Allen will enter the sixth season of his career. Thus, he looks to cement a fourth straight season of 35 touchdowns and 4,000 yards. Allen will be a favorite to hit 35 touchdowns, and FanDuel agrees. The odds have him very likely hitting the 35-touchdown mark, with just a slight touch of doubt. However, Allen has not given anyone any reason to doubt him after his last three seasons.

There is a lot on the line this season as Allen tries to once again have a great season. Likewise, he has also been unafraid to get into the middle of heated training camp fights between his teammates. But he has the reigns on this team and the authority to make those challenges and decisions. Now, let's take a look at his chances as we detail three reasons why he will hit 35 touchdowns.

Josh Allen Has a Decent Schedule

Josh Allen and the Bills have a schedule that gives him a chance to cement another season of 35 touchdowns. Thus, let's look at the highs and lows. It will not start easy for them as the Bills travel to the Meadowlands to face the New York Jets. Significantly, Allen had only one touchdown in two games last season. But Week 2 brings a nice matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ultimately, he tossed two touchdowns the last time he faced them. The Washington Commanders should bring a challenge. However, Allen passed for five scores against the Commanders in his last battle with them. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins next. Remember, he tossed six touchdowns over two games last season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars should present a tougher challenge. Somehow, Allen has passed only one touchdown over two games. The New York Giants also present a tough task. Ultimately, he threw only one score in his one faceoff against them. The New England Patriots are not as difficult as you would believe, as Allen had five touchdowns against them last season. Likewise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be as fearsome.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Allen will look to set things right against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that eliminated him last season. Then, he will face the Denver Broncos, a team he tossed two touchdowns against in his last meeting. Allen also faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who he tossed three scores against in his last meeting, and the Dallas Cowboys, who held him to one. Additionally, he has matches with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, two teams he has had decent success against. There are plenty of opportunities for Allen to stack some numbers.

Josh Allen Has Exceptional Weapons

Josh Allen has exceptional teammates. First, there is Stefon Diggs, who had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Gabe Davis is also excellent, as he had 48 catches for 836 yards and seven scores. Likewise, tight end Dawson Knox had 48 receptions for 517 yards and six touchdowns. New additions, like first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, will be good for Allen. Also, fifth-round wide receiver Justin Shorter will provide some boom.

The Bills also added Deonte Harty, a slot receiver from the New Orleans Saints. Also, they added Trent Sherfield from the Miami Dolphins. The running back room has talent as well, with James Cook, Damien Harris, and Nyheim Hines all showing capability of catching the screen pass and taking it to the house. Therefore, his weapons will give him plenty of chances.

The Buffalo Bills Possess a Desire to Win

Allen has had three great seasons. However, it has all ended prematurely. The Bills lost the AFC Title Game to the Chiefs in 2021. Then, they lost to the Chiefs again in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round. The Bills lost to the Bengals at home this past season. Now, they hope they can get wins. Allen will have that motivation on his side as he does everything in his power to help his team score and gather some wins. Moreover, the motivation to win will encourage him to put MVP numbers in an effort to try and guarantee his team a chance at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.