The Buffalo Bills have been preparing to start the 2023 NFL season without star OLB Von Miller after he suffered a torn ACL last season. However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane is saying that Von Miller could actually be ready by Week 1, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“OLB Von Miller is ‘in a great spot' in his return from last year's season-ending torn ACL, general manager Brandon Beane told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Beane added that Miller, who's on the physically unable to perform list, returning for Week 1 is ‘definitely a possibility,' but the Bills are ‘not quite there' in deciding whether the pass rusher will be ready. ‘We're gonna take it slowly with him,' Beane told Pelissero, ‘and make sure he's truly ready to get back.'”

It sounds like the Bills are taking a wait-and-see approach with Miller, which is smart given the star's age; Miller is 34-years-old and entering the waning years of his career. The Bills would undoubtedly love to have him out there as soon as possible, but ensuring that he is 100% before getting him back on the field is the smartest decision.

Whenever Miller does return, he is hoping to help a defense that has Super Bowl aspirations this season. The Bills are entering a Super Bowl or bust year in 2023 and will need both sides of the ball playing at the apex of their expectations. If the Bills can perform up to their standards, then the dreams of a Super Bowl victory could definitely become a reality this year.