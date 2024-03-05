Gravitas Ventures has recently acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Handle With Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew,” with a scheduled release date of March 26. The film, which chronicles the rise, fall, and resurgence of the Canadian streetball collective The Notic, comes with high anticipation after being nominated for three Canadian Screen Awards and winning accolades at the Vancouver International Film Festival, Variety reports. Executive produced by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, and Canadian NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, among others, “Handle With Care” promises to offer an intimate look at the 20-year quest of The Notic to complete their mixtape trilogy.
Directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and Kirk Thomas, the documentary delves into the emergence of The Notic in the early 2000s, exploring their journey to global fame through creative basketball moves. Despite operating outside the confines of the NBA, The Notic left an indelible mark on the game while navigating challenges related to self-expression, race, and societal rejection.
The film features interviews and insights from Notic streetball crew members, including Joey "King Handles" Haywood and Rory "Disaster" Grace, among others.
Directors Schaulin-Rioux and Thomas expressed their excitement about partnering with Gravitas Ventures to bring the story of The Notic to a global audience, highlighting the crew's creativity, passion, and perseverance. Bill Guentzler, vice president of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, praised the documentary as a beautifully crafted film that captures two decades of street basketball history. He emphasized the anticipation among basketball fans to discover the untold story of The Notic.
With a new trailer unveiled by Gravitas Ventures, anticipation for the Chris Paul, RZA produced “Handle With Care” continues to build, offering fans a glimpse into the world of street basketball and the enduring legacy of The Notic. As the release date approaches, audiences worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to experience the passion and resilience of this legendary streetball crew.