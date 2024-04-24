Two years ago, the Dallas Mavericks went head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns in an intense playoff series. Dallas fought back from a 3-1 deficit and ultimately cruised to a Game 7 victory over Phoenix. On Tuesday, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 96-93 in LA, and Chris Paul, who was on that Suns team, was sitting courtside at the game.
Paul, who of course previously played for the Clippers as well, made an appearance at the Crypto.com Arena for the game. CP3 spent the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors, who were recently eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Paul happened to make an unexpected appearance in a viral photo of Doncic celebrating a clutch three-pointer in the fourth quarter as well.
The image drew no shortage of reaction on X (formerly Twitter).
Chris Paul appears in Luka Doncic photo and reactions ensue
Locked On Mavs host Nick Angstadt couldn't help but notice CP3 in the background.
This picture of Luka is amazing but look who's in it too 😂 pic.twitter.com/O6rZssOrwc
— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) April 24, 2024
“This picture of Luka is amazing but look who's in it too,” Angstadt wrote on X.
Fans called out Paul as well given what occurred during the 2022 NBA playoffs. For CP3, it was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time on Tuesday.
“Chris Paul having ptsd flash backs of that embarrassment Luka gave to them in the playoffs a few years ago,” a fan wrote.
“Chris Paul getting cooked by Luka even when he's not in the playoffs,” another fan added.
Finally, a third fan recalled Chris Paul's famous three-point shot to cut the lead down to 42 in Game 7 against the Mavericks.
Ah, the memories 💖 pic.twitter.com/wkkB3AjEwt
— Kristen (Sad Girl Autumn Version) (@kristenisbored) April 24, 2024
Chris Paul was expecting to enjoy a basketball game while watching the team he used to play for. Paul's Warriors were already eliminated, so he was surely expecting to have an enjoyable time at the arena. Instead, another meme was born after the Luka Doncic celebration image with Paul in the background went viral.
Doncic, Mavericks heading home for Game 3
With the series now even at one game apiece, the Mavericks will have an opportunity to take the lead in Dallas. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at the American Airlines Center.
The Mavericks have a passionate fanbase. It provides the team with a crucial advantage during home games. Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd previously addressed the importance of the Mavs fans in the playoffs.
“Everything,” Doncic said of what the Mavericks fans' passion means to him. “They are our sixth man. They help us a lot. Even when we're down, I remember some games they stayed… It's amazing. I expect a great atmosphere in the playoffs. They have been amazing since my first year.”
“I think when you talk about the fans, we have the best fans in the league,” Kidd added. “They come out every night, no matter if it's a Monday or Tuesday. To be able to have that support is going to be big, not just in the regular season, but going forward. We're going to need that this series.”
The Mavericks will look to utilize their home court advantage in Game 3. However, we probably will not see Chris Paul at the game.