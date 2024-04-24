The San Antonio Spurs need a reliable guard to play alongside Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio dealt with point guard questions during the 2023-24 season, so it would not be surprising to see them pursue a veteran guard in free agency or via trade. Chris Paul, who played for the Golden State Warriors this past season, has been rumored to be a potential target for the Spurs.
According to Betonline, the Spurs are listed as the betting favorite to sign the future Hall of Fame point guard if Paul does not return to the Warriors. Paul's odds to join San Antonio are +200.
The Phoenix Suns (+500), Los Angeles Clippers (+500), Los Angeles Lakers (+1000), Philadelphia 76ers (+1200) Miami Heat (+1400), and Milwaukee Bucks (+1400) round out the top teams. The Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic all have +1800 odds to add Paul according to Betonline.
In the end, betting odds don't provide too much information about where a player will sign, but they do suggest potential landing spots. The top teams will be worth closely monitoring. Of course, a return to the Suns or Clippers would be interesting. Not that it means anything in reference to CP3's NBA future, but it should be mentioned that Paul recently attended the Mavericks-Clippers playoff Game 2 in LA.
The Spurs, however, could make sense for Paul.
Will Chris Paul join the Spurs?
Retirement rumors swirled around Paul once the Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Play-In Tournament. Paul, though, expressed a desire to continue playing in the NBA.
Playing in San Antonio would give Paul the opportunity to instantly become one of the best and most experienced players on the roster. Teaming up with a star like Victor Wembanyama would probably entice the veteran guard as well.
Of course, there is the championship potential to consider. San Antonio, barring a huge offseason, is probably still a few years away from seriously competing. Paul will turn 39 years old in May and still has not won a championship at the NBA level.
One would imagine that he will want to join a contending team for the 2024-25 campaign. Perhaps the Spurs will be aggressive this offseason and add a couple of other stars to speed up their rebuilding process.
Paul probably does not have many years left in the NBA, so the Spurs will need to show him a desire to compete sooner rather than later.
Victor Wembanyama needs a star guard
The Spurs feature a number of young and talented players with fairly high-ceilings. Wembanyama would benefit from having a star guard on the roster, though.
Rumors suggest that the Atlanta Hawks will consider trading Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, and both have been mentioned as possible targets for San Antonio as well.
Regardless of who it ends up being, adding someone who can consistently make plays and quality passes will be of the utmost importance. Wembanyama enjoyed a tremendous rookie season without question, but he can take another big step forward with the right players around him.
The Spurs may have interest in acquiring a younger guard who can develop chemistry with Wembanyama for years to come as opposed to Chris Paul, who will be 40 next year. But Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich understands the value of veteran leadership, so it would not be surprising to see San Antonio at least inquire about Paul during the offseason.